Planet in Focus Film Festival establishes Rob Stewart Youth Eco-Hero Award

The life, art and activism of the late Canadian documentarian Rob Stewart will be honoured by the Planet in Focus Film Festival, which has announced a new Rob Stewart Youth Eco-Hero Award. Stewart, best known for his films Sharkwater and Revolution, died early this year at the age of 37 in a diving mishap while in Florida filming a sequel to Sharkwater.
The first recipient of the award (to be presented annually to a Canadian environmental activist aged 20 or under) goes to 17-year-old Jonah Bryson, an ambitious French-born, Toronto-based musician, filmmaker and self-described dreamer. Stewart had mentored Bryson, who will be presented with the award during the festival's run, Oct. 19 to 22.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨