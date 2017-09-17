TIFF 2017: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri wins People’s Choice Award

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has won the People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.
The devastating dark comedy about revenge and redemption in small-town America beat out several other buzzworthy titles for the top honour.
The first runner-up is I, Tonya, a mockumentary-style black comedy starring Margot Robbie as disgraced U.S. figure skater Tonya Harding.
Second runner-up is coming-of-age tale Call Me By Your Name.
The People's Choice honour is often a predictor of Academy Award success.
Last year's winner was La La Land, which scored a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations earlier this year.
The Los Angeles-set musical starring London, Ont., native Ryan Gosling went on to win six Oscars, including best actress for Emma Stone and the director prize for Damien Chazelle.
In a historic gaffe, La La Land was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner at this year's ceremony before the prize was awarded to Moonlight.
