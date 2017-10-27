The Weinstein domino effect: Who else is accused of sexual harassment so far? Read the list

Background: From Weinstein to #metoo

For three decades, producer Harvey Weinstein was one of Hollywood's most powerful players. Miramax, the production company he co-founded with his brother Bob, won dozens of Oscars for movies like Shakespeare in Love, The English Patient and Pulp Fiction and launched the careers of major film stars.

Rumours persisted for years that Mr. Weinstein was using his prestige and influence to sexually exploit women in the film industry. Then on Oct. 5, The New York Times opened the floodgates: In an investigative report, several actresses and former employees gave firsthand accounts of Mr. Weinstein demanding sexual favours, promising fame and threatening ruined careers. More women came forward with stories about his alleged abuse. Three women, including Italian actress Asia Argento, told The New Yorker magazine that Mr. Weinstein raped them.

After the Times story broke, Mr. Weinstein took a leave of absence from The Weinstein Company, which later fired him. Police in New York and London reviewed sex-assault claims against him and the state of New York began pursuing a civil-rights probe of his company. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted to expel Mr. Weinstein from their ranks. Directors, producers and filmmakers faced intensifying questions about how much they knew about his conduct and when.

But the public conversation also shifted to broader questions of institutional sexism and violence against women. Using the hashtag #MeToo, women and men began sharing their stories of harassment and abuse. New complaints, official and otherwise, surfaced against powerful men in film, TV, the news media and politics, while old complaints got renewed public attention. Below are some examples of the major ones.

THE LIST

Who else has been accused so far?

Film and TV

Roman Polanski: The director of Chinatown and Rosemary's Baby pleaded guilty in 1977 to drugging and raping a 13-year-old, but he fled to Europe before sentencing and has lived there ever since. Other allegations of abuse surfaced while he lived in France, Switzerland and Poland, where prosecutors tried and failed to extradite him back to the United States. The Weinstein incident hasn't so far changed Mr. Polanski's legal circumstances, but it prompted a new allegation of sexual assault against him from a California artist, Marianne Barnard, who told Britain's Sun newspaper Mr. Polanski molested her in 1975.

French-Polish director Roman Polanski, shown on May 27, 2017. LAURENT EMMANUEL/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Woody Allen: The auteur director's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow says Mr. Allen sexually abused her when she was seven, a claim he continues to deny. After the allegations against Mr. Weinstein – a long-time collaborator on films like Mighty Aphrodite and Bullets Over Broadway – Mr. Allen called him a "sad, sick man," but denied having heard rumours of Weinstein's behaviour "with any real seriousness."



Director Woody Allen attends a press conference at the Cannes film festival in 2015. THIBAULT CAMUS/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ben Affleck: After the Weinstein revelations, actor-director Ben Affleck joined in the chorus of criticism against the patron behind his breakout film, Good Will Hunting. But when Mr. Affleck didn't say whether he had known about Mr. Weinstein's behaviour, actress Rose McGowan accused him of lying by omission, saying she had told him about the producer's treatment of women years ago. Actress Hillary Burton also spoke out about a 2003 incident where Mr. Affleck grabbed her breasts on the show Total Request Live. Mr. Affleck apologized for groping Ms. Burton.

Ben Affleck holds his award for best director for Argo during the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 13, 2013. PAUL DRINKWATER/ASSOCIATED PRESS/NBC

Roy Price: The Amazon Studios chief, accused of harassing producer Isa Hackett, resigned in October. He was also accused of taking no action when an actress told him she was sexually assaulted by Mr. Weinstein.

Chris Savino: Nickelodeon fired the animator and showrunner of The Loud House after sexual harassment allegations from at least a dozen women surfaced. After being let go by the network he responded to the accusations by saying he was "deeply sorry" and "ashamed."

James Toback: In an Oct. 22 story, the Los Angeles Times published accounts from 38 women accusing the screenwriter/director of sexual harassment. They alleged that he would boast about his celebrity connections to lure women into what he called auditions or interviews, where he would ask them humiliating questions, dry-hump them or masturbate in front of them. Within days, the number of women rose to 200. These included Canadian actress Rachel McAdams, who told Vanity Vair Mr. Toback had made unwanted sexual advances toward her in 2001.

James Toback, shown in Beverly Hills on July 25, 2013. CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP-INVISION/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Comedy and theatre

Gilbert Rozon: The president of Montreal's Just For Laughs festival resigned on Oct. 18 after newspaper Le Devoir and radio station 98.5 FM jointly reported on accusations on predatory sexual behaviour from nine women. More women came forward later, including TV star Julie Snyder, who cut her production company's ties with Just For Laughs. Four women – Ms. Snyder, former Rozon employee Anne-Marie Charrette, TV host Pénélope McQuade and actress Patricia Tulasne – have filed complaints with the Montreal police.

Gilbert Rozon, shown on March 12, 2017. PETER POWER/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Max Stafford-Clark: In Britain, Max Stafford-Clark, one of the country's most influential theatre directors, faced new allegations about sexual harassment in the wake of the Weinstein affair. On Oct. 20, the Guardian newspaper reported that he had been forced to leave his Out of Joint theatre company in September because of lewd comments to an employee. Actress Tracy Ann Oberman and two other women then told The Guardian he had made sexual comments to them in the 1980s and 1990s.

Music



R. Kelly: Accusations of the R&B superstar having sex with underage girls date back years. In 2002, Mr. Kelly was charged with multiple counts of child pornography (he was later acquitted). This past July, BuzzFeed reported that Mr. Kelly runs an abusive "cult" where he controls the lives of numerous women. Then this month another woman stepped forward with further abuse allegations.

R&B singer R. Kelly performs at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on April 18, 2006. STUART RAMSON/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Alex Calder: The Montreal musician, who once played in Canadian indie darling Mac DeMarco's old band, was dropped by his label Captured Tracks after a sexual-assault allegation, which he admitted in a statement "constituted assault."

Twiggy Ramirez: A former bassist for the bands A Perfect Circle and Nine Inch Nails, Jeordie White, who also went by the stage name Twiggy Ramirez, was fired from Marilyn Manson's band on Oct. 24 after Jack Off Jill singer Jessicka Addams accused him of raping her.

Ethan Kath: Former Crystal Castles bandmate Alice Glass accused Claudio Palmieri, stage name Ethan Kath, of non-consensual sex as well as physical and emotional abuse that began when she was 15 and he was 25. The Canadian group's tour dates have since been cancelled.

The Gaslamp Killer: The hip-hop producer and DJ, whose real name is William Bensussen, was accused of drugging and raping two women. The Low End Theory DJ showcase subsequently cut ties with Mr. Bensussen and his tour dates were cancelled.

Matt Mondanile: This month, the indie rock band Real Estate said they fired Mr. Mondanile in 2016 following "allegations of unacceptable treatment of women." Since then, multiple women accused Mr. Mondanile of sexual misconduct. His recent shows have been cancelled.

Food

John Besh: More than two dozen current and former female employees of the restaurant company he founded accused the celebrity chef of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment. He has since stepped down from "all aspects of operations" in order to "provide his full focus on his family."

Matt Carmichael: The chef behind popular Ottawa restaurants Riviera, Datsun and El Camino admitted to sexually harassing three women. His admission came shortly after the Ottawa Citizen contacted him about the claims. Mr. Carmichael has stepped away from business operations at the restaurants but it's not clear if he's leaving them altogether.

News media and publishing

Mark Halperin: U.S. networks NBC and MSNBC suspended Mr. Halperin, a political journalist, after CNN reported on allegations that he had sexually harassed women at a previous job at ABC News.

Mark Halperin, shown in 2016. RICHARD SHOTWELL/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Knight Landesman: The publisher of New York art magazine Artforum resigned on Oct. 25, the same day a former employee filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing her for years. The magazine's other publishers issued a statement saying Mr. Landesman had "engaged in unacceptable behaviour and caused a hostile work environment."

Knight Landesman attends an art exhibition opening in New York on Dec. 16, 2011. JULIE GLASSBERG/THE NEW YORK TIMES

Bill O'Reilly: The Fox News commentator's sexual-harassment history had been widely reported on before the Weinstein story broke. In April, a New York Times report that he had reached settlements with five different women led to his ouster from the network. But in October, the story gained new life when the Times reported on a sixth settlement for an even bigger sum – $32-million – with legal analyst Lis Wiehl, and that Fox had known about the settlement when they renewed his show The O'Reilly Factor a month later.

Terry Richardson: Condé Nast, the media giant in charge of publishing Vogue, Vanity Fair and GQ, cut ties with the photographer on Oct. 23. The allegations of sexual harassment date back to at least 2010. Several women accuse him of propositioning them for sex and inappropriate touching without their consent. He denied the allegations in 2014 and called the situation "an emotionally-charged witch hunt."

Éric Salvail: The well-known Québécois media personality, host of the talk show En mode Salvail, took leave from professional work after La Presse reported on allegations of sexual harassment from some 11 people. The Montreal police is reported to have received three formal complaints. Mr. Salvail's show has been cancelled and employees at his production company laid off.

Éric Salvail holds up his trophy for best variety show host at the Artis television gala in Montreal on April 29, 2007. PAUL CHIASSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Michel Venne: A former political reporter for the newspaper Le Devoir, he was until this spring executive director of the Institut du Nouveau Monde, an organization promoting citizen participation in democratic life. On Thursday, a former employee, Léa Clermont-Dion, said on her Facebook page that she had filed a complaint with police, alleging that Mr. Venne sexually assaulted her in 2008 when she was 17. She also alleged that, when she first alluded to the incident in 2014-15, the former Parti Québécois cabinet minister Lise Payette urged Ms. Clermont-Dion to retract her allegations because it had hurt Mr. Venne's bid to become Le Devoir's publisher. Two other former employees also made allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Mr. Venne has denied the allegations.



Andy Signore: The senior vice-president of Defy Media was fired after being accused of sexual harassment by several women. The company owns Screen Junkies, an online publication focused on film and TV.

Lockhart Steele: Vox Media fired its editorial director after allegations were raised in an ex-employee's post on the publishing platform Medium. Mr. Steele was also the founder of Curbed Network, a series of digital media properties acquired by Vox in 2013 that covered everything from real estate to retail.

Leon Wieseltier: The former literary editor of the New Republic was fired from his forthcoming project, titled the Emerson Collective, after the magazine learned of "past inappropriate workplace conduct." He admitted to "misdeeds" that left female colleagues feeling "demeaned" and apologized for his behaviour.

Politics

George H.W. Bush: Actress Heather Lind accused the 93-year-old former Republican president of touching her from behind and making an obscene joke in Houston in 2014, when she was posing for a photo with him at a promotional event for her TV show. Another actress, Jordana Grolnick, told Deadspin about a similar incident where he allegedly told her his favourite magician was "David Cop-a-Feel."

U.S. president George H.W. Bush conducts a press conference at the White House on Aug. 14, 1990. GARY CAMERON/REUTERS

Donald Trump: The U.S. President's alleged sexual abuse became a major part of the 2016 election, triggered mostly by the infamous Access Hollywood tape, a 2005 recording in which he described grabbing women by the genitals and being able to "do anything" to them. The tape refocused attention on earlier accounts by beauty-pageant contestants who said Mr. Trump harassed them, as well as a court deposition by his ex-wife, Ivana, who said he had assaulted her in 1989. More women – a Canadian journalist, a contestant on his reality show Celebrity Apprentice, women he met at public events and functions at his Florida mansion – spoke out during the campaign about his sexual advances. After the Weinstein scandal, many of Mr. Trump's accusers have openly wondered why there wasn't a similar effect on the man now sitting in the Oval Office.

U.S. President Donald Trump, shown on Oct. 25, 2017, in Dallas. EVAN VUCCI/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Compiled by Arik Ligeti, Evan Annett, Mayaz Alam and Tu Thanh Ha

With reports from Associated Press, Reuters, The Canadian Press and The New York Times News Service

