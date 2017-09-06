Hottest tickets in town: Five things to do in Toronto

Polyphonic Ground

Polyphonic, as in the production of many sounds simultaneously, as in an evening of Balkan voices, Middle-Eastern/Appalachian fusion and Algerian-Québécois grooves, as in a concert by Toronto's Turkwaz, Brooklyn's Sandcatchers and Montreal's Grooz, as in out of sight.

Sept. 14, 9 p.m. $15 to $20. Revival Bar, 783 College St., polyphonicground.com.

Story continues below advertisement

Larry Towell: Union Station

With the transportation hub on track to finish its near decade-long revitalization project in 2018, an exhibition by the Canadian photojournalist (and underrated musician) Larry Towell serves to record the $800-million makeover. Call it the art of infrastructural. Sept. 9 to Oct. 14 (opening reception, Sept. 9, 2 to 5 p.m.). Free, Stephen Bulger Gallery, 1026 Queen St. W., 416-504-0575 or bulgergallery.com.

Eden Mills Writers' Festival

As the music-festival season narrows down, the literary jamborees pick up in earnest. One of the more star-studded affairs happens in an idyllic village outside Guelph, Ont. An autumnal gathering of affable novelists such as Barbara Gowdy, Terry Fallis and horrormeister Andrew Pyper will kick off with a ticketed appearance by Naomi Klein, the forewarning journalist whose books on globalization and environmental concern are scarier than even the works of Pyper. Sept 9 and 10. Eden Mills, Ont., edenmillswritersfestival.ca.

The Faraway Nearby

Poetically titled, an exhibition of 230 selections from The New York Times photo archive explores a century of Canada. Documents from the simpler, gentler times file include a shot of Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky (the 17-year-old Great One in the foreground, with an already eclipsed Mr. Hockey standing behind); a 1951 photo of a raincoat-clad Princess Elizabeth at Niagara Falls; and a carload of gobsmacked Californians gazing at Alberta, chaperoned by a beatific Mountie.

Sept. 13 to Dec. 10 (opening reception, Sept. 13, 6 to 8 p.m.). Free. Ryerson Image Centre, 33 Gould St., 416-979-5164 or ryerson.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

All You Need Is Love

Fans of the funny have their eyes on this year's JFL 42 (Sept. 21 to 30), but a benefit show on Sunday afternoon is a mini-festival in its own right. Hosted by Colin Mochrie, Debra McGrath and Kinley Mochrie, a family-friendly affair in benefit of the Welcome Friend Association's Rainbow Camp features, among many others, the star rib-tickling of Gavin Crawford, Naomi Snieckus, Elvira Kurt, Matt Baram and Baroness von Sketch Show's Aurora Browne. Sept. 10, 2 p.m., $30. Second City, 51 Mercer St., 416-343-0011 or secondcity.com.