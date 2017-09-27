Hottest tickets in town: Five things to do in Toronto

Guillermo del Toro: At Home with Monsters

An immersive exhibit offering more than 4,000 fantastic and frightful things collected by the Mexican-American filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, whose movies are marked by superheroes, sci-fi monsters, dark fantasies and actor Ron Perlman. Props, sculptures, paintings, prints and costumes populate a macabre experience of curios and Victorian-age nightmares. Sept. 30 to Jan. 7. $16.50 to $25. Art Gallery of Ontario, 317 Dundas St. W., 416-979-6648 or ago.net.

Nuit Blanche

A dusk-to-dawn contemporary art event appealing to everyone from young carousers to curious vampires to art-world aficionados. The citywide all nighter stretches east to up-and-coming Riverside, where a series of performances, projections, sculptures and installations take over various spaces (including the old Unilever soap plant) in a neighbourhood anchored by a revitalized Broadview Hotel. Sept. 30, sunset to sunrise. Free, multiple venues; nbto.com.

Venus Fest

New Toronto exhibit a ‘compression chamber for imagination’: Del Toro (The Canadian Press)

Lido Pimienta just won the 2017 Polaris Music Prize, but the sense is that the Colombian-Canadian musician is just getting started. This weekend, she's one of the artists starring at a feminist music festival that also presents indie-rockers Weaves, former M.I.A. drummer Madame Gandhi and Tunisian protest singer Emel Mathlouthi. On Oct. 6, Pimienta performs what she's calling a "live graphic novel" at Toronto's Caminos festival. Sept. 30, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. $37 to $52. Daniels Spectrum, 585 Dundas St. E., 416-238-2453 or venusfest.net.

Roger Waters

Best known for a 1979 rock opera, all in all, Rogers Waters has done much more than just build The Wall. The former Pink Floyd conceptualist's latest album, Is This the Life We Really Want?, is his first rock album in a quarter-decade. For his current Us + Them tour, expect new material and classic-rock fixtures from an exceptional, outspoken artist who speaks to the comfortably numb and the enlightened alike. Oct. 2, 3 and 13, 8 p.m. $51.75 to $317. Air Canada Centre, 40 Bay St., 855-955-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

Goethe Films: Margarethe & Barbara

German director Margarethe von Trotta makes memorable films about women who changed the way we look at things, often featuring actress Barbara Sukowa. A three-film mini-fest celebrates a collaboration witnessed in 1981's Marianne and Juliane, 1986's Rosa Luxemburg and 2012's Hannah Arendt, a biopic of the political theorist whose The Origins of Totalitarianism from 1951 has received renewed notice lately for reasons that should not be hard to figure. Oct. 3, 5 and 12. $10. Tiff Bell Lightbox, 350 King St. W., 416-599-8433 or TIFF.net.

