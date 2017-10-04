Hottest tickets in town: Five things to do in Toronto

Arabella

In a Canadian Opera Company co-production with Minnesota Opera and Santa Fe Opera, the celebrated Canadian sopranos Erin Wall and Jane Archibald star as sisters making their way through the changing society of turn-of-the-century Vienna. In Richard Strauss's lyric comedy in three acts, fortunes are told, ballrooms are utilized and suitors do what they do best.

To Oct. 28. $25 to $350. Four Seasons Centre, 145 Queen St. W., 416-363-8231 or coc.ca.

The Adventures of Tom Shadow

Looking at this show's title and playbill (all moonbeams and mischief), one might get the impression The Adventures of Tom Shadow is something for young audiences. It is not. Featuring an excellent cast of sketch comedians, the musical aims for whimsy, the wrenching of hearts and distinctly adult laughs.

Oct. 11 to 22. $23 to $43. Factory Theatre, 125 Bathurst St., 416-504-9971 or factorytheatre.ca.

Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell

"One more time, she had to explain how she was born, and how the stage would be set for her to be the hero of her own life." So begins David Yaffe's new book on Joni Mitchell, the iconic singer-songwriter who is paid attention to with a book launch that includes a reading, an interview with the author and a musical performance from the Mitchell interpreter Mia Sheard.

Oct. 12, 8 p.m. $10. Hugh's Room Live, 2261 Dundas St. W., 416-533-5483 or hughsroomlive.com.

Arts of the East: Highlights of Islamic Art from the Bruschettini Collection

From the stellar collection of Italy's Bruschettini Foundation comes a show of lavish textiles, elaborate carpets, precious metalwork and vivid paintings, with some of the more than 40 objects dating as far back as the 13th century.

To Jan. 21. $10 to $20 (admission to all galleries). Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Dr., 416-646-4677 or agakhanmuseum.org.

Propagandhi

"When the free-market fundamentalist steps on a roadside bomb outside Kandahar bleeding to death, I swear to Ayn Rand I'll ask if he needs an invisible hand." Well, then. That's a line from the album-opening title-song of Victory Lap, the latest record from the Winnipeg pop-punk survivalists Propagandhi. The lyric is sung by the syllable-cramming vocalist Chris Hannah, and, don't worry, the material gets heavier from there.

Oct. 11, 8 p.m. $24 (sold out). Opera House, 735 Queen St. E., 416-466-0313 or collectiveconcerts.com.