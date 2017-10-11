Hottest tickets in town: Five things to do in Toronto

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical

The Jim Steinman-written, Meat Loaf-sung schlock-rock opus from 1977 finally gets the spectacle treatment it always deserved. Starring Andrew Polec as boy leader in a postapocalyptic subculture where feral young rebels stay 18 forever, Bat Out of Hell should find a place in the hearts and minds of those who found dashboard-light paradise in the late seventies.

Oct. 14 to Dec. 24. $22.75 to $139. Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St., 416-872-1212 or mirvish.com.

A Tribute to Maureen Forrester

She sang incomparably, gave generously and lived life "in the large," according to her Globe obituary in 2010. The great Canadian diva Maureen Forrester is fêted by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra with a concert hosted by tenor Ben Heppner, starring mezzo-soprano Susan Platts and featuring one of Forrester's signature works: Mahler's Das Lied von der Erde (The Song of the Earth).

Meat Loaf says Bat Out of Hell musical brought him to tears (The Canadian Press)

Oct. 19 and 20, 8 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $40.75 to $154. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St., 416-598-3375 or tso.ca.

Big City Improv Festival

A multivenue happening showcases the best, brightest and wackiest among Toronto's relentless improv-comedy scene. Highlights include the extemporaneous exploits of K$M, a duo of Matt Folliott and hot-shot Kirsten Rasmussen.

To Oct. 21. $10 to $15 ($75 festival pass). Comedy Bar, Bad Dog Theatre, the Social Capital. bigcityimprovfestival.com.

Friendly Rich

How friendly is Friendly Rich (a.k.a. Rich Marsella)? Friendly enough to recruit the likes of Hawksley Workman and Kevin Breit to contribute to his latest album, The Great Blue Heron. Both Juno winners will be on hand to join the composer, PhD candidate and unique fella for a night of curious ballads, Lollipop People and excellent pop-music questions.

Oct. 13, 8 p.m. $20 to $30. Heliconian Club, 35 Hazelton Ave., friendlyrich.com.

Salt-Water Moon

From director Ravi Jain, a dreamy, stripped-down reimagining of David French's 1984 Canadian classic about love, loss and reconciliation. The hit Factory Theatre production about a moon-lit romance set in yesteryear Newfoundland gets an eagerly waited upon remount.

To Oct. 29. $39 to $92. Panasonic Theatre, 651 Yonge St., 416-872-1212 or mirvish.com.