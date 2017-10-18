Hottest tickets in town: Five things to do in Toronto

Dual Light

From Andrea Nann's Dreamwalker Dance company comes Dual Light, a new piece using recorded voice as part of a soundscape that includes real stories about Nann's dancers, herself and her elderly father, who is beginning to show early signs of memory problems.

To Oct. 21, 8 p.m. $28 to $42.25. Harbourfront Centre Theatre, 235 Queens Quay W., 416-973-4000 or harbourfrontcentre.com.

This Is The Kit

Otherwise known as British-born, Paris-based singer-songwriter Kate Stables. Her latest album is Moonshine Freeze, a bewitching situation of haunting folk-rock and eerie Americana. Indications are that she'll soon outgrow such an intimate venue, if she hasn't already.

Oct. 22, 8 p.m. $17.50. Drake Hotel Underground, 1150 Queen St. W., 416-531-5042 or ticketfly.com.

Canadian Children's Opera Company: Ruby's Gold

Kids, they grow up so fast. Renowned opera stars Ben Heppner, Measha Brueggergosman, Karina Gauvin and others join for a celebration of Canadian Children's Opera Company's golden anniversary. With her operatic lungs, the soprano Brueggergosman will have no problems with the 50 candles.

Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. $30 to $250. Four Seasons Centre, 145 Queen St. W., 416-363-8231 or canadianchildrensopera.com.

The Marriage of Figaro

The baroque company Opera Atelier opens its season with something spiffy from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The racy comic opera wowed them in the 1780s, and its story of love, subterfuge and forgiveness in a world on the brink of revolution never grows irrelevant.

Oct. 26 to Nov. 4., various times, $39 to $194. Elgin Theatre, 189 Yonge St., ticketmaster.ca.

International Festival of Authors

The annual literary blowout features appearances from Man Booker Prize winner Roddy Doyle, Irish novelist and essayist Colm Toibin and comic dynamo Mary Walsh, as well as a panel discussion on a question raised by the book Glorious & Free: The Canadians. Just how glorious and free are we? To Oct. 29. Various prices. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W., 416-973-4000 or ifoa.org.