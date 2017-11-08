Hottest tickets in town: Five things to do in Toronto

Chris Rock

Chris Rock made the wrong kind of headlines recently when he told an audience at New York's Comedy Cellar about his disinclination to hire women. "They cry rape because they want money," the smart-talking stand-up superstar explained, before going on to make Harvey Weinstein jokes. The crowd was reportedly tense and quiet as he left the stage, but not everybody hates Chris these days. The usually charismatic comedian brings his Total Blackout Tour to the second biggest room in town on Saturday.

Nov. 11, $49.50 to $150. Air Canada Centre, 40 Bay St., 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

Afghanistan: Requiem for a Generation

Adding to the anti-war canon filled with music made by everybody from Motown people to Benjamin Britten to Buffy Sainte-Marie, Canadian composer Jeffrey Ryan and war poet Suzanne Steele collaborated on Afghanistan: Requiem for a Generation, a warning piece at the centre of a TSO program for Remembrance Day that includes readings, soprano Measha Brueggergosman and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir.

Nov. 9 and 11, $60.75 to $154. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St., 416-598-3375 or tso.ca.

Citadel + Compagne: Jusqu'à Vimy

A new work from Laurence Lemieux pays tribute to Canadians lost at the battle of Vimy Ridge, a key military engagement fought 100 years ago. The choreography focuses on eight local soldiers who fell at the battle; the great grandfather of one of the dancers was one of the many wounded.

Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m. $30 to $50. Living Arts Centre, Mississauga, Ont., livingartscentre.ca or 905-306-6000; Nov. 15 to 18, and Nov. 22 to 25, 8 p.m. $20 to $25. The Citadel, 304 Parliament St., 416-364-8011 or eventbrite.ca.

Shining a Light on Massey Hall

Ethnomusicology professor Rob Bowman has been to Massey Hall so many times that Gordon Lightfoot calls him for directions to the place. The rock-music maestro shares his memories of the venerable venue with three talks about a building that opens its doors for an afternoon of backstage tours, communal recollections and a virtual reality experience related to the hall's ambitious renovation.

Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Massey Hall, 178 Victoria St., 416-872-4255 or masseyhall.com.

Reel Asian Film Festival

First weekend highlights at the annual showcase of contemporary Asian cinema and work from the Asian diaspora include Brotherhood of Blades II: The Infernal Battlefield (not a fluffy romance at all) and In Your Dreams, an exploration of marriage starring the established actress Carina Lau and newcomer Ng Siu Hin.

Nov. 9 to 18. $15 to $25. Various venues, 416-599-8433 or reelasian.com.