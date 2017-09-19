In Photos: Canada's music stars perform during Polaris Prize gala

September 19, 2017 Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 8 Lido Pimienta, winner of the Polaris Music Prize, performs during the gala. Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 8 Lisa LeBlanc performs during the Polaris Music Prize gala. Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 8 Tanya Tagaq performs. Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 8 A dancer paints her face during Tanya Tagaq's performance. Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 8 Lief Vollebekk performs. Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 8 Feist performs. Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 8 Weaves performs. Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 8 Kaytranada, 2016 winner, announces Lido Pimienta as the 2017 winner of the Polaris Music Prize. Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press Report an error