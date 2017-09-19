 Skip to main content

In Photos: Canada's music stars perform during Polaris Prize gala

Lido Pimienta, winner of the Polaris Music Prize, performs during the gala.

Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

Lisa LeBlanc performs during the Polaris Music Prize gala.

Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

Tanya Tagaq performs.

Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

A dancer paints her face during Tanya Tagaq's performance.

Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

Lief Vollebekk performs.

Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

Feist performs.

Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

Weaves performs.

Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

Kaytranada, 2016 winner, announces Lido Pimienta as the 2017 winner of the Polaris Music Prize.

Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

