In photos: The 69th Emmy Awards

A photographic look at the winners and big moments at Sunday's Emmy Awards

Actor Alexander Skarsgard accepts outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for Big Little Lies.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman congratulates Alexander Skarsgard winner for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie for Big Little Lies.

Alex Berliner/Invision for the Television Acad

Host Stephen Colbert dances onstage.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Seth Meyers and James Corden present the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series award to Alec Baldwin for Saturday Night Live.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appears during the 69th Emmy Awards.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Actor/writers Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe accept outstanding writing for a comedy series for Master of None.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ann Dowd accepts outstanding supporting actress in a drama series award for The Handmaid’s Tale.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Nicole Kidman congratulates Jean-Marc Vallee, winner of the award for outstanding directing for a limited series or movie, for Big Little Lies.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Best supporting actor in a drama series for the Crown, John Lithgow, speaks.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Actors Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz speak onstage.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Laura Dern accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for Big Little Lies.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actor Donald Glover accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for Atlanta.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Lorne Michaels acccepts the award for outstanding variety sketch series for Saturday Night Live.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Actors Madeline Brewer, left, Ann Dowd, Elisabeth Moss, and Samira Wiley and author Margaret Atwood with cast and crew of The Handmaid’s Tale accept the outstanding drama series award.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Veep.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

