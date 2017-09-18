 Skip to main content

In photos: The 69th Emmy Awards

In photos

In photos: The 69th Emmy Awards

A photographic look at the winners and big moments at Sunday's Emmy Awards

1 of 14

Actor Alexander Skarsgard accepts Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for 'Big Little Lies.'

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

2 of 14

Nicole Kidman, left, congratulates Alexander Skarsgard winner for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie for "Big Little Lies."

Alex Berliner/Invision for the Television Acad

3 of 14

Host Stephen Colbert dances onstage.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

4 of 14

Seth Meyers (L) and James Corden present the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award to Alec Baldwin for "Saturday Night Live."

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

5 of 14

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appears during the 69th Emmy Awards.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

6 of 14

Actor/writers Aziz Ansari (L) and Lena Waithe accept Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for 'Master of None.'

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

7 of 14

Ann Dowd accepts outstanding supporting actress in a drama series award for "The Handmaid's Tale."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

8 of 14

Nicole Kidman congratulates Jean-Marc Vallee, winner of the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie for "Big Little Lies."

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

9 of 14

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the Crown, John Lithgow, speaks.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

10 of 14

Kate McKinnon accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live."

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

11 of 14

Actors Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz speak onstage.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

12 of 14

Laura Dern accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for "Big Little Lies.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

13 of 14

Actor Donald Glover accepts the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for “Atlanta."

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

14 of 14

Lorne Michaels acccepts the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for "Saturday Night Live."

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

