Aussie phenom Tash Sultana is making her mark on the music world

The musical artist with one of the best names in the business is making a name for herself. Tash Sultana – it not only rolls off the tongue, it luxuriates, slides and jumps too – is a self-taught Australian who sings, loops, plays guitar and generally one-woman-bands it. Her song of note is Jungle, a reggae-happy invitation. "Welcome to the jungle," she sings, nothing like Guns N' Roses. "Are you gonna dance with me?"
The answer is decidedly affirmative. The word-of-mouth wunderkind with an EP Notion to her credit has three coming shows in Canada, with all the concerts up-sized to meet ticket demand and with little or no industry machinery at work.
"How do you all even know me?" the Fender aficionado and former busker asked a sold-out crowd at New York's Mercury Lounge earlier this year. It's a good question. Something to do with talent and a name and sound that sticks in one's head for days.
Tash Sultana plays a sold-out Danforth Music Hall, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $25 to $30, Danforth Music Hall, 147 Danforth Ave., Toronto; collectiveconcerts.com.
