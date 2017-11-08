Music writer David Farrell inducted into Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame

If the rock 'n' roll walls could talk, they'd ask David Farrell to tell them a story. A music writer of heavy experience, Farrell has been announced as the 2018 inductee to the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame by Canadian Music Week. His history includes stints as a writer for the U.S. trade journal Cashbox and as the Canadian editor of Billboard.

The former Globe and Mail copy clerk once earned $5 a word for a piece on Toronto band Battered Wives that appeared in Hustler magazine. In the mid-seventies, he was appointed editor-in-chief of Record Week, an early Canadian music trade journal. Currently, he runs FYI, an invaluable online source for Canadian music happenings. (And, for your information, FYI stands for Farrell Yangaroo Inc.)

Farrell is to be honoured at the annual Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Awards gala dinner in Toronto on May 10, 2018.