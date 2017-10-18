Gerry Strong receives Slaight Music Unsung Hero Award

The recipient of this year's Slaight Music Unsung Hero Award is Gerry Strong, a veteran player and presenter on the Newfoundland and Labrador music scene. A founding member of Tickle Harbour, an important acoustic band with allegiances to the traditional sounds of Ireland and Newfoundland, Strong is against blowing his own horn, but not shy when it comes to the flute and tin whistle.
Currently a member of the groups A Crowd of Bold Sharemen, What Odds and Cotillion, Strong's music-booster bona fides come from his associations with the Carbonear Folk Festival and the Freshwater Concert Series. The events present local, national and international performers in the historic fishing village of Freshwater, Carbonear.
His award will be presented during the Canadian Folk Music Awards gala weekend on Nov. 18 and 19, at the Bronson Centre in Ottawa.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨