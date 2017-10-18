 Skip to main content

‘With just a few words, you gave the whole country Courage’: Fans pay tribute to Gord Downie

The Tragically Hip front man will be remembered as an artist whose offbeat charisma and edgy talent appealed to the highbrow and to ordinary people. Here we offer a selection of social posts remembering the iconic Canadian artist

Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie takes part in an honouring ceremony at the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Gatineau. Downie passed away October 18 after a battle with brain cancer. He was 53.

Gord Downie, the imaginative songwriter, inimitable live performer, environmentalist, advocate for First Nations people and published poet, died on Oct. 17 surrounded by his family and children, the Tragically Hip announced in a statement.

From The Globe and Mail's obituary on Mr. Downie:

When it came to time with his fans, Mr. Downie was giving and accessible, often signing autographs with his ever-present four-colour Bic pen. 'If you put in a little bit of effort as a fan, I think Gord and the band recognized that you were putting yourself out there,' said Joshua Kloke, author of Escape is at Hand, a book based on his fandom of the Hip. 'I think they saw that you were putting yourself in a vulnerable position.'

Here is a small selection of reaction from fans across social media. A reoccurring theme from many is that Mr. Downie represented the best of what Canada has to offer. If you'd like to share your favourite memory or simply say thank you, please use #RememberingDownie and we will monitor and share on this page.

I saw The Hip many moons ago and unfortunately I was too young to really appreciate what I was watching. Cocky teenager not really getting it. Now, it's too late. Thankfully Gord Downie made everyone feel included in every show. As the daughter of a residential school survivor, I am forever grateful for the way Gord put the horror of residential schools in the faces of Canadians everywhere. He saw the strength and purity behind every First Nations person and praised it in the most beautifully heartbreaking way. Gord was a warrior and a lover of truth and, well, love. Your memory will live on forever and we'll try to make you proud. Rest peacefully, oh gentle soul. 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 #GordDownie #TheHip #TheTragicallyHip @thetragicallyhip #Reconciliation #ChanieWenjack #SecretPath #CanadasFrontMan #RestPeacefully

Ian Brown joined Gord Downie on a tour bus to talk mortality, music and Chanie Wenjack

We will continue to add more reaction throughout the day.

