’With just a few words, you gave the whole country Courage’: Fans pay tribute to Gord Downie

Gord Downie, the imaginative songwriter, inimitable live performer, environmentalist, advocate for First Nations people and published poet, died on Oct. 17 surrounded by his family and children, the Tragically Hip announced in a statement.

From The Globe and Mail's obituary on Mr. Downie:

When it came to time with his fans, Mr. Downie was giving and accessible, often signing autographs with his ever-present four-colour Bic pen. 'If you put in a little bit of effort as a fan, I think Gord and the band recognized that you were putting yourself out there,' said Joshua Kloke, author of Escape is at Hand, a book based on his fandom of the Hip. 'I think they saw that you were putting yourself in a vulnerable position.'

Here is a small selection of reaction from fans across social media. A reoccurring theme from many is that Mr. Downie represented the best of what Canada has to offer. If you'd like to share your favourite memory or simply say thank you, please use #RememberingDownie and we will monitor and share on this page.

To my friend. xo J pic.twitter.com/95VO2yxkxi — Jeff Lemire (@JeffLemire) October 18, 2017

In photos: A look back at Gord Downie's life in song



R.I.P with the angels Gord Downie.❤️😢You were a Canadian gem and a talented artist. We will cherish your legacy of music.❤️🇨🇦#TragicallyHip — Purva 🏳️🌈🇨🇦 (@FayPurva) October 18, 2017

One nation under Gord: The tour a whole country followed



Ian Brown joined Gord Downie on a tour bus to talk mortality, music and Chanie Wenjack



#GordDownie was an even better human than he was a rock star. I love that about him. #Canada💔Sending big love to the #TragicallyHip family. — Gayle O'Brien (@GayleOBrien) October 18, 2017

Heartbroken. I respected Gord Downie for his music & talent. And because he had the #courage to fight. #ripGord #TragicallyHip pic.twitter.com/mIuWjTTYD5 — Tessa Ryan (@TessaRyanWrites) October 18, 2017

Today is a tough day for music in Canada. Do yourself a favour and listen to some Hip today. #tragicallyhip #gorddownie A post shared by Paul Harford (@pj_harford) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

It was Gord's unusual charisma in the Courage video that made 10-year old me a #TragicallyHip fan. #RIPGordDowniehttps://t.co/1gS8NfsllH — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) October 18, 2017

Last night Canada lost a great musician, poet and true CANADIAN icon. With just a few words, you gave the whole country Courage. Rest in peace Gord #gorddownie #ripgorddownie #tragicallyhip #canadianicon A post shared by Remi Zoccolante (@remizoccolante) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

Our hearts break on news of the passing of Wicapi Omani, “Walks Among the Stars”, Gord Downie an ally & friend. pic.twitter.com/9gPIdX1qrO — Perry Bellegarde (@perrybellegarde) October 18, 2017

RIP Gord. Gone Way too soon, but Cheers to Life so well lived. https://t.co/m06MCC1jwl — Alan Doyle (@alanthomasdoyle) October 18, 2017

The soundtrack of car rides to practices, bus trips to tournaments, and dressing rooms across Canada. Hockey was a part of you and you will always be a part of hockey. Thank you, Gord Downie. pic.twitter.com/kHj8iPlUa4 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) October 18, 2017

