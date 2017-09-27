Gord Downie to release solo album Introduce Yerself in October

Gord Downie is releasing a new solo album of 23 original songs produced with long-time collaborator Kevin Drew.

"Introduce Yerself" is slated for release Oct. 27 with each song written about a specific person.

Downie's website says the tracks were recorded during two four-day studio sessions in January 2016 and February 2017. The list of titles include "Coco Chanel No. 5, "Snowflake" and "You Are the Bird."

Story continues below advertisement

Many of the songs came together in a single take.

A short video clip posted on YouTube shows Downie rifling through his notes in front of a microphone.

"Hello boys, way up in the North," he sings softly. "On the western side of James Bay."

Alongside the CD and digital release, a vinyl version will arrive in stores Dec. 1 with two pull-out posters.

This marks the second album by the Tragically Hip frontman since going public with his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.

Last October, he released "Secret Path" — an album, graphic novel and film based on the story of Chanie Wenjack, a young Ojibwe boy who died while trying to escape a residential school. That project was also produced with Drew, also known as one of the leaders of the indie rock band Broken Social Scene.