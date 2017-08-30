Hottest tickets in town: Five things to do in Toronto

Julie & The Wrong Guys

Julie Doiron is fondly thought of as a singer-songwriter, but the Moncton-born musician and former Eric's Trip member does have excellent indie-rock accomplishments. Her loud new project teams her with guitarist Eamon McGrath and members of the Toronto hardcore punk band Cancer Bats, with a self-titled album set to drop on Sept. 8. If being a fan of Doiron as a rocker is wrong, who wants to be right?

Sept. 7, 8:30 p.m. $15. Horseshoe Tavern, 370 Queen St. W., 416-598-4226 or ticketfly.com.

Cirque du Soleil: Volta

Although the name of the Montreal circus troupe's new show, Volta, refers to a sudden about-face, one should not expect radical changes to the Cirque's spectacle formula. Audiences should anticipate improbable feats involving hair, light fixtures, bicycles and, yes, high-voltage entertainment.

Sept. 7 to Nov. 26. $58 to $285. Under the Big Top, Port Lands, 51 Commissioners St., 877-924-7783 or cirquedusoleil.com.

Alice Cooper

The I'm Eighteen singer is now 69 years old, with the lines formed on his face and hands gnarlier with age. No matter – his senior-citizen status only lends more garishness to his macabre concerts. The new album from the U.S. schlockmeister and hard-rock maestro is Paranormal, a rugged work that indicates the man with the guillotine can still cut it. British metal vets Deep Purple co-headline the show.

Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. $33.75 to $119.25. Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Blvd. W., 855-985-5500 or ticketmaster.ca.

Bandits in the Valley

From the contemporary opera company Tapestry Opera, expect the unordinary. Set in mid 19th-century Toronto, the short, whimsical Bandits in the Valley tells a story of local outlaws (aided by a troupe of travelling Gilbert and Sullivan players) who scheme to swipe a peculiar object from a ritzy denizen. The roving production takes place in a rustic setting of historic buildings.

Saturdays and Sundays in September (except Sept. 17). Free (limited tickets; reservations recommended). Todmorden Mills, 67 Pottery Rd., 416-537-6066 or tapestryopera.com.

Lady Gaga

Her latest album, Joanne, was released less than a year ago, but the poker-faced pop provocateur is already talking about her next LP. "I have a lot of ideas," the singer born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta told Entertainment Weekly recently. "I need some time to create." Given that her current world tour runs well into December, any work in the laboratory will have to wait.

Sept. 6 and 7, 7:30 p.m. $45 to $275. Air Canada Centre, 40 Bay St., 855-985-5500 or ticketmaster.ca.