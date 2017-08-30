Juno Awards bring back the comedy category after 33 years

How long has it been since the Juno Awards featured a comedy category? The last winning comedy album of the year was Strange Brew, from Bob & Doug McKenzie, in 1984.
Righting an egregious 33-year-old oversight, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced this week that the category will be resurrected, affording Canadian comedians the chance to win a honour previously won by just Rich Little, the Royal Canadian Air Farce and Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas (as SCTV's Bob & Doug McKenzie).
The award will be presented on March 24, 2018, at a Vancouver gala.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨