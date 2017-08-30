 Skip to main content

Juno Awards bring back the comedy category after 33 years

Russell Peters hosts the Juno Awards show on April 2, 2017 in Ottawa.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Brad Wheeler

How long has it been since the Juno Awards featured a comedy category? The last winning comedy album of the year was Strange Brew, from Bob & Doug McKenzie, in 1984.

Righting an egregious 33-year-old oversight, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced this week that the category will be resurrected, affording Canadian comedians the chance to win a honour previously won by just Rich Little, the Royal Canadian Air Farce and Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas (as SCTV's Bob & Doug McKenzie).

The award will be presented on March 24, 2018, at a Vancouver gala.

