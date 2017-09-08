Lighthouse co-founder Skip Prokop made rock history

Skip Prokop was one of Canada's first major rock stars, a world-class drummer and talented songwriter who co-founded the groundbreaking jazz-rock band Lighthouse, which earned international acclaim in the 1970s. His death on Aug. 30, after a long battle with heart disease, sparked an outpouring of tributes from the music world. He was 73.

Mr. Prokop got his start with the Paupers, an innovative Toronto rock quartet that took New York by storm in March 1967, and became the first Canadian band to land a U.S. album deal. He then recorded with Janis Joplin, performed with Cass Elliot and Carlos Santana, and became admired for his session work with Peter, Paul & Mary and Al Kooper and Mike Bloomfield. But it was with Lighthouse, which released five best-selling albums and had four Top 10 singles including One Fine Morning, that he really made his mark.

Lighthouse gave Mr. Prokop a wide canvas on which to explore new musical ideas. His concept of bringing together jazz horns, classical strings and a rock rhythm section was as audacious as it was innovative. When Lighthouse took off, it led other fusion acts like Chicago to follow suit. Ultimately, Mr. Prokop was a gifted drummer whose finesse and power inspired admiration from the likes of Rush's Neil Peart, who wrote: "Skip was a brilliant technician and delivered a superbly musical solo."

Ronald Harry Prokop (the nickname "Skip" came later) was born in Hamilton, Ont., on Dec. 13, 1943. He was one of two children of Harry, a Ukrainian autoworker, and Janet (née McConnell) Prokop, an Irish-born hospital worker. The boy learned to play drums in the Sea Cadet Corps and quickly excelled at his instrument. His father instilled in him a strong work ethic and he would practice drum patterns constantly, even on his bedroom pillow at night. After joining the Toronto Optimist Drum Corps, a 17-year-old Mr. Prokop won the Canadian National Rudimental Drumming Championship, earning a scholarship offer from West Point Military Academy.

But Mr. Prokop already had his sights on a music career. Following graduation from Lakeshore Business College and a brief stint in the Toronto police force, he left the Drum Corps to form the Paupers with vocalist Bill Marion, guitarist Chuck Beal and bassist Denny Gerrard. A Beatles-style pop band, the Paupers enjoyed some local success in Toronto's Yorkville district but really started going places after hooking up with Bernie Finkelstein, who became their manager, and recruited singer-songwriter Adam Mitchell when Mr. Marion quit.

Retooled as a psychedelic rock group, the Paupers landed a gig at New York's Café au Go Go in March 1967. Mr. Finkelstein had got them on a bill with San Francisco's highly touted Jefferson Airplane.

The Paupers wound up stealing the spotlight. Along with Mr. Beal's distorted fuzz guitar and Mr. Gerrard's frenetic bass solos, the Toronto band's dynamic stage show featured a wild rhythmic climax conceived by Mr. Prokop.

"We used three drummers," recalls Mr. Mitchell. "Skip was on his kit, I was on tom-toms and Denny played a floor tom and a bass drum turned on its side to make a big, deep African sound. We were like a drum corps on LSD – it really packed a wallop."

Riding high, the Paupers scored a U.S. record deal and joined the artist roster of industry heavyweight Albert Grossman. Mr. Prokop and his band mates were suddenly the darlings of Canadian music. But the buzz started wearing off after the group's two albums failed to match the excitement of its live shows. Following a disastrous, drug-sabotaged appearance at the Monterey Pop Festival in June, 1967, the Paupers began drifting apart.

For Mr. Prokop, a chance meeting in New York with Toronto-based jazz keyboardist Paul Hoffert changed everything. After meeting at a Paupers gig at New York's Electric Circus, the two – by chance – wound up sitting next to each other on the flight back to Toronto. On the plane, Mr. Prokop told Mr. Hoffert his dream of incorporating brass, strings, electric instruments and drums into a new rock orchestra. They launched Lighthouse the following year. Mr. Hoffert said he admired Mr. Prokop's "chutzpah" and "never say die attitude."

The 13-piece band made its debut on May 14, 1969, at the Rock Pile in Toronto's Masonic Temple. Recalled Mr. Hoffert: "Skip was able to tap into Yorkvilles rock scene and I knew I could call the Toronto Symphony and get four string players under the age of 25 who were totally into rock 'n' roll. And I had no trouble finding horn players of that calibre either. It all came together very naturally."

A recording deal and three albums with RCA followed in quick succession. Although well received critically, none of those albums were big sellers.

Meanwhile, Mr. Prokop made his voice heard in Ottawa one day in April 1970, where he argued at the CRTC hearings in favour of a Canadian content quota for radio. "The thing that I feel," he told the hearing, "is that it will set up a chain reaction. If Canada can get behind this whole thing, there will be a lot more kids who will make it worldwide.

"First of all, the kids who are recording will start getting hit records. Then Canadian kids will start paying a certain amount of money to go and see them in concert. This creates the beginning of an industry – you start creating stars within your own country." With the emotion rising in his voice, Mr. Prokop concluded, "This is something that Canada has never really had."

Coming from a successful working musician, Mr. Prokop's words had weight and earned him the respect of both CRTC chairman Pierre Juneau and former prime minister Pierre Trudeau. The Cancon quota came into effect the following year and helped to build the Canadian music industry.

Lighthouse was an adventurous touring act, performing at major events like the Atlantic City Pop Festival and England's Isle of Wight Festival, where the band and Jimi Hendrix appeared on two successive nights due to audience demand. The group also performed with orchestras in Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Philadelphia, and toured with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet production of Ballet High. Lighthouse guitarist Ralph Cole recommended the Edmonton Symphony to Procol Harum's Gary Brooker and the result, Procol Harum Live with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, became the British band's bestselling album.

Lighthouse's own album sales took off when the band teamed up with producer Jimmy Ienner and switched labels to GRT Records in Canada. Mr. Ienner had specific ideas about how to make the group's sound more commercial. Recalls former GRT president Ross Reynolds: "One day in the studio, Jimmy handed Skip a roll of tape and said 'Here's your drum solo.' That was his way of telling Skip his drum solo wasn't going to be on the album. Skip grumbled a bit, but realized the band was due for a change."

Along with Mr. Ienner's direction, Lighthouse benefited from two other changes: the addition of formidable singer Bob McBride and the sharpening of Mr. Prokop's pop songwriting. Beginning in 1971, Mr. Prokop's songs, including One Fine Morning, Hats Off (to the Stranger) and Sunny Days, all began topping the charts.

"Skip had the rare ability to distil complex musical and lyrical ideas into simple, heartfelt and extremely catchy songs," Mr. Hoffert said. The group won the first of three successive Juno Awards for Best Group of the Year, with Mr. McBride taking Best Male Vocalist in 1973. And Lighthouse Live!, recorded at Carnegie Hall, became the first platinum album in Canada.

By 1974, the incessant cycle of recording, touring and promoting began to take its toll. First Mr. McBride, who was becoming unreliable due to substance abuse, went AWOL and Mr. Prokop joined the front line on guitar and vocals.

Then Mr. Prokop himself quit and Lighthouse disbanded in 1976. During the '80s, Mr. Prokop became a born-again Christian and hosted a Christian-themed rock show, called Between a Rock and a Hard Place, on the Toronto radio station CFNY. He also drummed in a Christian rock band, released a jazz album and later worked in advertising sales for several London, Ont., radio stations.

Mr. Prokop and Lighthouse reunited in 1982 for four large concerts at Ontario Place, dubbed One Fine Weekend, and then took another hiatus until 1992 and has continued to perform ever since. But Mr. Prokop, a heavy smoker and drinker, was forced to leave the band he started in 2012 due to health problems. He suffered a heart attack in 2013 and underwent bypass surgery the following year.

Mr. Prokop's place in Lighthouse has been taken by his son, Jamie, who learned to play drums from his father, starting at the age of seven. "Dad wasn't always the easiest man to get along with," Jamie said, "because he was very opinionated and pushed himself and everyone around him to succeed. He couldn't stand mediocrity and I learned all about the benefits of hard work from him."

The elder Mr. Prokop also had a caring side. He worked with the World Vision charity and two years ago, despite poor health, led a drumming workshop at South Dorchester Public School, near Aylmer, Ont., teaching children to play rhythm patterns on Home Depot plastic pails. His remarkable life story will be told in his forthcoming memoir, written with the help of music journalist Jaimie Vernon.

Mr. Prokop leaves his parents and sister, Darlene. His wife, Tracy (née Beauvais); three children from his first marriage, Shannon, Cassandra and Jamie; granddaughter, Gina; and stepsons Paul and Jeffrey Vandepol.