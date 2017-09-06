Nothing lost in translation for Polaris Music Prize nominee Lido Pimienta

The field of nominees for this year's Polaris Music Prize includes heavyweights Gord Downie, Leslie Feist and Leonard Cohen, but a dark horse looms on the fringes. She's Lido Pimienta, a Colombian-born, Toronto-based musician whose striking 2016 album La Papessa translates to "High Priestess." To fortune tellers, the high-priestess card in a tarot deck represents wisdom and serenity. Pimienta has said the album is about "getting ready for war, with love."

How does one say "badass" in Spanish?

Pimienta's Spanish-language LP is unstoppable electronic art-pop, marked by an elegant sort of fierceness – her exotic sound a lovely suit of armour; her voice, a penetrating wail. The third of nine songs, Quiero Que Te Vaya Bien (I Want You to Do Well) marches to a rat-a-tat military snare drum. "I feel and expect respect," Pimienta sings in her native tongue. "One to be admired."

On La Capacidad (You Are Able To), she challenges patriarchal notions:

I wasn't born to cook for you or give you children

I wasn't born to fit into no hetero normative soap opera

I wasn't born to set worldwide feminism back

High priestess? The kids today say "queen." Don't be surprised if Pimienta is the last one standing – at the Polaris gala, and elsewhere.

Lido Pimienta and fellow nominees Lisa LeBlanc, Tanya Tagaq, Leif Vollebekk and Weaves are scheduled to perform at the Polaris Music Prize Gala, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $73.45, The Carlu, 444 Yonge St., 855-985-5500 or ticketmaster.ca.