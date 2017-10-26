Remembering Gord Downie: A source of comfort in grief and a kind next-door neighbour

In 2007, I experienced my first Tragically Hip concert at The Kee to Bala, in Bala, Ont. From the first song, I became a part of Hip Nation. Standing beside my son, Daniel, I felt pure joy – both for the music and because my grown son was cool with having his mom hang out with him at a concert.

Even though I didn't know the lyrics, the music and the profound love from the fans made me realize that Gord Downie and his band were very special. We saw the Hip at various other venues big and small in Kingston, Toronto, Hamilton and Belleville, Ont.

My son was so passionate about their music that it crept into our consciousness. At home, the Tragically Hip became our house band.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2009, our son died by suicide. From then on, hearing the music ripped open old memories: letting the tunes fill summer nights at the cottage; playing air guitar to New Orleans is Sinking; and belting out Bobcaygeon at the top of our lungs.

At my son's funeral, we arranged to have a young musician play Scared on the piano.

The lyrics and notes are intensely woven into our lives.

At some point after Daniel's death, I began to indulge myself in the music and it provided comfort. As we began the slow, agonizing process of healing, we rarely missed a concert, always feeling as if Daniel was with us.

The band's 2009 album We Are The Same became an anthem to our grief.

Years later at a charity event, I had the honour of meeting Gord Downie. I told him how Daniel introduced us to his music. I also shared with him that we had lost our son. After his acoustic set, we chatted. He said, "Thank you for telling me about Daniel. I played harder because of him."

Like so many other fans, we were at the Air Canada Centre in 2016 when the Tragically Hip's Man Machine Poem tour rolled into Toronto. As we swayed to familiar songs, we shed many tears.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"The Man Who Walks Among The Stars" (as the Lakota call Mr. Downie) took us along on his journey of discovery. He opened our eyes to the hardships that Indigenous people have faced. His handprint has touched a nation and we will honour his life by doing large and simple acts toward reconciliation.

Perhaps Mr. Downie's beautiful spirit and that of our son may find each other in a different space.

– Lynn Keane, Oakville, Ont.

We moved in next door to Gord Downie and his family in 2011. It was our first house. We were newlyweds. Barbora was pregnant with Roman and I had just started my own business. It was a new and exciting chapter in our lives.

I met Gord on move-in day. He was outside, locked in mortal combat with his Thule rack, trying to secure it to his minivan ("The Black Potato," he called it). He wiped his hands on the handkerchief that was perpetually hanging out of his back pocket and came and shook my hand.

"Hiya. I'm Gord."

Story continues below advertisement

"No kidding," I thought.

Our friendship grew in the oddest ways. Around garbage. I'd receive an e-mail: "Hi Brendan – it's Gord from next door [no kidding]. We're headed to the country for the summer. Can you take our garbage to the curb on Thursday? Have a great first summer together. These are magical times."

Another e-mail: "One more time, my Green Bin is tucked inside my Grey Bin. This Thursday could you slide my Blue Bin and Green Bin to the curb with yours?

Thanks for your help with this, Sir. I'm grateful

Summer on!"

It was usually e-mails about garbage. And yard work. And then, slowly, over the years, e-mails about Truffaut, Cockburn, Herzog, Neil Young, Jean-Pierre Melville, Gordon Lightfoot.

We'd congregate in the fall on the driveway, rakes in hand, and commiserate in our utter disdain for raking leaves. And then, in the winter, shovels in hand, and commiserate in our utter disdain for shovelling show.

All the while, we rarely talked about the Hip. He was more interested in my family. In Roman. In movies. In parenting. He exuded love. He needed people to know that they were loved and understood. And he had such a capacity to love and understand.

I doubt he even knew what he meant to me and my "beautiful little family." He was always funny as hell. Poetic. Kind. I've been going through our e-mail correspondence and am touched at the kindness he showed me.

He was always there to offer support, advice. He seemed like he had figured out the secret to living a full, authentic life. All of his advice was in support of adventure – however you can find it.

One day, he was helping his son get his equipment into the Black Potato after his band's first gig. I had Roman on my shoulders. He gave us both a kiss and said, as if it was the last time we'd speak:

"Look after each other, Brendan. Look after each other. Look after each other."

As it turns out, it was the last thing he said to me. He said it three times. I think he really wanted it to sink in.

– Brendan Taylor, Toronto