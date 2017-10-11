Saskatchewan cousins Kacy & Clayton make folk music that is far out

"There's two kinds of people living in this galaxy," sings Kacy Anderson, high and lonesome. "Everybody else and me." And yet, Anderson is one half of the duo Kacy & Clayton, which means there is at least one other like-minded soul in her world.

The world is psychedelic folk music, groovier than a Laurel Canyon thrift shop and sounding something like a lysergic-minded Cowboy Junkies. Anderson and guitarist Clayton Linthicum are second cousins hailing from the Wood Mountain uplands of southern Saskatchewan. (And, yes, Anderson is related to Joni Mitchell, née Anderson.) Their debut LP from 2015 was titled Strange Country; the new follow-up album, The Siren's Song, is equally self-descriptive.

Produced by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy, the nine-song set is a homage to English folk-revival balladry and trippy soft-rock summer-of-love fare. Lyrics reflect youthful alienation. Kacy & Clayton seek an audience of fellow magic people, far out as you please.

Kacy & Clayton play Toronto's Dakota Tavern, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. 249 Ossington Ave., 416-850-4579 or thedakotatavern.com.