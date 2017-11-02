The Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman takes a slow road to the top

"She's never late," the publicist is saying, referring to the singer-songwriter Tamara Lindeman. "This isn't like her," she continues. We sit in a cozy coffee shop, make small talk and wait on the woman taking her time.

The new album from Lindeman bears the name of her folk-rock band, The Weather Station. The lineup fluctuates; often she even performs solo under the name. Previous recordings All of It Was Mine from 2011, What Am I Going to Do with Everything I Know from 2014 and 2015's Loyalty are marked by the poetically graceful thoughts, limber melodies and quiet shouts of regret, reflection and observation.

Lyrics from Lindeman are sung in a hushed, lilting voice that discreetly conveys a defenceless soul – vulnerable as a "cellophane wrapper on a pack of cigarettes," as Joni Mitchell once said about herself.

Lindeman, by the way, is often compared to Mitchell, though one can hear just as much Lightfoot in her style, especially when she sings something like "the frozen St. Lawrence, white and blue."

The media release for the new album comes with the kind of record-biz spin-speak that music writers learn to take lightly: "most fully realized statement to date" and "bold new sense of confidence." Except this time it's no jive.

The opening track is Free, a strummed statement and first song of an elegant emancipation. "All these years I have followed you," she sings. "It never occurred to you to follow me." There's a gallop and freewheeling spirit to the record, the first Weather Station album Lindeman produced on her own. She wrote the string arrangements and the guitar parts. She's in charge. She's the mistress of her domain. And now she's here.

"I apologize," Lindeman says, arriving just a couple of minutes late, taking off a bicycle helmet to reveal her corn-silk blond hair. She sits down, the publicist disappears and the conversation quickly moves to her new-found assertiveness.

"It was a matter of taking a leap of faith in myself," says Lindeman, who admits to struggling with her shyness. "It was a matter of finding out what would happen if I made all the decisions and I made them on not what I thought was good, but what I wanted to do. I had a clear vision of the record. What if I bore it out exactly as I imagined it?"

On her previous records, Lindeman enlisted the help of musicians Daniel Romano and Afie Jurvanen (a.k.a. Bahamas). Plans called for Jurvanen and Lindeman to co-produce the new album, but after some preproduction, rehearsals and the initial recording sessions in Montreal, Jurvanen dropped out. Not because of creative differences, but because he saw Lindeman flying fine solo.

"The band was playing so great and I spent a lot of time on the couch just listening and enjoying hearing them working through the process," Jurvanen told The Globe. "Tamara would come into the control room and I'd just say, 'That was a great take.'"

Like most female musicians, Lindeman, 32, is used to being around men. She tried to use a female engineer for the album, but there are few to be found and the ones on her list were unavailable. "You're always dealing with men," Lindeman says. She cracks a joke about bros arguing over "definitive" albums, using a hilarious dude voice. "That's not me, though," she says with a laugh, referring to hyper-opinionated males. "It was just a matter of accepting it about myself and being okay with it and choosing the right people to work with."

With her music career on the upswing, Lindeman recently made a decision on her side-hustle acting career. She gave it up. "It was a slow-burning choice," she explains. "It took a while to walk away from it, but it was time."

Musically, Lindeman has moved away from the bluegrass inspirations reflected on her first album to more of a lightly rocking direction. Some of it sounds comparable to the stoned, open-road indie-rock of The War on Drugs and Kurt Vile. The song Power is grungy and psychedelic, with power-chord expressions. It's about regret, over the meekness of her past: "I felt so clumsy and plain, I was filled with so much shame," she sings.

"I just wanted to write a really straight-ahead song," says Lindeman, who describes Power as a statement of fact. "I wanted to be heard. It was an idea worth expressing."

Lindeman has taken a slow road to get where she is, but now is in command – and in demand. A North American tour brings her to Vancouver's Fox Cabaret on Nov. 8, with other Canadian dates to follow. Late arriver? No. In fact, she's right on time. ​