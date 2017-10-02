Tom Petty was a troubadour of broken dreams

In the mid-seventies, Bruce Springsteen burst onto the airwaves audaciously, sprung from a cage in a suicide machine out on Highway 9. Tom Petty was different. All sly grin and sleepy Southern drawl, the heavy-lidded Floridian slid into our lives with excellent nonchalance. "It's all right if you love me," he sang on 1977's Breakdown. "It's all right if you don't."

Mr. Springsteen shouted; Mr. Petty shrugged. The latter was a laconic, nasal-toned alternative to the former.

Mr. Petty and the Heartbreakers – as capable a backing band as ever assembled – made music destined for open-road listening. As with fellow classic-rock troubadours Mr. Springsteen and John Mellencamp, he wrote about outcasts and broken dreams, albeit with a mellower, stoned aesthetic.

American Girl, the Heartbreakers' dark second single, led like a novel: "Well, she was an American girl, raised on promises."

In the prosperous fifties and the summers-of-love sixties, the promises of America were bankable and often fulfilled. The 1970s, on the other hand, were a time of gas shortages, Watergate and rude awakenings. Mr. Petty's early material (sometimes co-written with band members) reflected the dim, grim era, yet offered glimmers and prospects.

From the the band's breakthrough 1979 album, Damn the Torpedoes, the single Here Comes My Girl featured a protagonist muttering about an old town that seemed hopeless and remembering good times that were "just a little bit more in focus." But then here comes his girl: "She is all I need tonight."

Likewise, on Even the Losers, an anthem for the also-rans – they get lucky some time.

Musically, Mr. Petty knew his way around big, swooping refrains that released the tension his verses deceptively built. He wrote songs as if the "don't bore us, get to the chorus" record-biz mantra was tattooed on the back of his hand.

The guitar sound of Mr. Petty and the Heartbreakers' Mike Campbell was clearly influenced by the Byrds' Roger McGuinn and his 12-string electric Rickenbacker jangle. The story goes that when Mr. McGuinn first heard American Girl, he asked his manager, "When did I write that song?"

(Mr. McGuinn released a cover version of American Girl on his 1977 solo album, Thunderbyrd.)

Not necessarily telegenic, Mr. Petty nevertheless was a music-television mainstay in the earliest days of the medium. A promotional video with Stevie Nicks for Stop Draggin' My Heart Around – surely one of rock's finest duets – was the 25th video to be played on MTV's broadcast launch in 1981.

In 1985, Don't Come Around Here No More, the lead single from the Heartbreakers' Southern Accents album, won heavy rotation for its Alice in Wonderland-themed video.

Beyond 13 studio albums with the Heartbreakers and three solo albums, Mr. Petty released a pair of albums with the good-natured supergroup the Traveling Wilburys. Along with Bob Dylan, George Harrison and the Electric Light Orchestra's Jeff Lynne, the Wilburys perhaps introduced younger listeners to the group's fifth member, Roy Orbison (who only lived long enough to appear on Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1).

Mr. Petty's best solo work is likely found on 1989's Full Moon Fever, a record that found the songwriter working with well-acquainted collaborators from the Heartbreakers and the Wilburys, while lyrically touching upon familiar themes of regret (Free Fallin'), defiance (I Won't Back Down) and open-road existentialism.

"I rolled on as the sky grew dark," Mr. Petty sang on Runnin' Down a Dream, co-written with Mr. Lynne and Mr. Campbell. "I put the pedal down to make some time." The song imagines a ride into the sunset, chasing mysteries while listening to Del Shannon singing the 1961 hit Runaway on the radio.

The dream continues without Mr. Petty. But it's his songs that play on the car radio now.