Toronto neo-soul phenom Daniel Caesar is on the rise

Daniel Caesar's publicists have been at it hard the past few days, pushing out news releases one after the other about the ascendant soulster's mid-December shows at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall. First show sold out, second show added. Second show sold out, third show added. Third show sold out, fourth show added. And like that.

The young Torontonian's debut full-length album is Freudian, a smooth and often beautiful statement of rich harmonies, church inspiration and satin-sheet neo-soul. A man of simple, earnest expression, Caesar sings what he means and probably means what he sings. On the gospel-based We Find Love, he croons, "We find love, we get up; And we fall down, we give up." Can we get an amen, John Legend?

On Hold Me Down, which borrows lyrics from Kirk Franklin's 1998 religious track Hold Me Now, Caesar's topsy-turvy relationship dynamics continue: "First you love me, then you leave me on the pavement."

His ruminations on love show a young man's confusion and a perfectly natural penchant for animal metaphor: "If a leopard never changes its spots; how can I change what I've got?" It's a fair question. "We don't punish the tiger for catching its prey, so how am I the one to blame?" Again, inescapable logic. What can a girl do but shrug her shoulders, give herself up to him and buy two more concert tickets.

Daniel Caesar will play Danforth Music Hall, Dec. 16 to 19, 7 p.m. $22 to $28; 147 Danforth Ave., 855-985-5500 or ticketmaster.ca.