Toronto Royal Conservatory’s new fundraising campaign already a resounding success

Music

Toronto Royal Conservatory's new fundraising campaign already a resounding success

The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto’s Resounding Campaign has received a $20-million donation from three donors, bringing the fundraising intiative half way toward its $40-million goal.

Money talks, as they say, but it has also been known to hum or whistle to itself, perhaps a melody from Ravel or Tchaikovsky. It was revealed this week that the Royal Conservatory of Music has launched its new fundraising initiative with a massive financial donation, to the tune of $20-million.

The gift, which jump-starts the RCM's Resounding Campaign halfway toward its goal of $40-million, came from three separate donors.

Details of the bestowment, the largest in the RCM's 130-year history, will be announced at the Conservatory's season gala on Oct. 13. The event at Koerner Hall features actor Bill Murray and cellist Jan Vogler.

