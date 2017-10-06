Toronto Royal Conservatory’s new fundraising campaign already a resounding success

Money talks, as they say, but it has also been known to hum or whistle to itself, perhaps a melody from Ravel or Tchaikovsky. It was revealed this week that the Royal Conservatory of Music has launched its new fundraising initiative with a massive financial donation, to the tune of $20-million.
The gift, which jump-starts the RCM's Resounding Campaign halfway toward its goal of $40-million, came from three separate donors.
Details of the bestowment, the largest in the RCM's 130-year history, will be announced at the Conservatory's season gala on Oct. 13. The event at Koerner Hall features actor Bill Murray and cellist Jan Vogler.
