U.S. rocker Tom Petty 'clinging to life' in hospital: report

U.S. rocker Tom Petty was reported on Monday to be clinging to life in a southern California hospital after conflicting reports that he had died.
CBS News had earlier reported that Petty, 66, had died after life support was switched off following cardiac arrest on Sunday. TMZ later reported, citing unidentified sources, that Petty was not expected to live much longer but was "still clinging to life."
Representatives for the singer did not return calls for comment or confirmation on Petty's condition.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨