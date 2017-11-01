What indie-country artist Whitney Rose saw, read and looking forward to

A fresh voice on the country-music scene, the Austin-based Canadian spitfire Whitney Rose recently released Rule 62, a smart, spirited take on classic Texas twang and boot-scootin' expression. For The Globe and Mail, she shares her current passions.

What she just saw: "The last movie I saw in theatres was Mother!, a psychological horror film by Darren Aronofsky, with Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer. I recommend it. The whole thing is an analogy, I think. Makes you wonder if we should be looking down at the earth underneath our feet instead of up when we need a 'god' to worship."

What she just read: "On this current tour so far I've read The Storyteller's Nashville by Tom T. Hall and The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood. Both were inspirational. Tom's book gave me some ideas about how I want to write my next album. Margaret's book made me pretty pissed off. Thankfully, I've learned how to channel that into creativity and good energy. It pissed me off because it didn't shock me. Instead of thinking, 'This is ludicrous. This would never happen,' I found myself thinking, 'Could this actually happen?'

There are still a lot of people out there who don't want women to have voices. It reminded me that I need to talk as much as possible."

What she's looking forward to: "When I lived in Toronto, my favourite show to go to was John Borra and Sam Ferrara at the Communist's Daughter. I altered my travel schedule to get there to see them last week. They've been playing there every Sunday for over a decade and I miss that show like hell. So I'm really, really excited to see them. Very special artists in a very special tiny bar in Toronto's west end."

Whitney Rose opens up for the Mavericks at Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre, Nov. 3; Empire Theatre, Belleville, Ont., Nov. 4; and Montreal's L'Astral, Nov. 5.