What singer Matt Dusk is watching, reading and looking forward to

If you hear what Matt Dusk is hearing, it's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. On Nov. 3, the popular Canadian crooner is set to release Old School Yule!, a 16-track collection of Kringle-season classics, recorded with a 60-piece orchestra and 50-piece choir. Old school, Sinatra-style. Outside of holiday standards, Dusk reveals what else has been jingling his bells lately.

What he just saw: "Blade Runner 2049. I never saw the original until well into my adult life, and after seeing it, I wondered what all the hoopla was about. It wasn't until the third or fourth viewing I realized how deep, dark and poetic the movie was for its time. Nothing brings closure to a movie than the line 'All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.' Blade Runner 2049 goes even further with more questions unanswered, amongst a beautiful eye-candy experience. Oh, and how does Harrison Ford age so well?"

What he's reading: "Simple Wealth, Inevitable Wealth by Nick Murray. Just plain old simple investing advice: low and slow always wins. No shortcuts, no get-rich-quick schemes."

What he's looking forward to: "Here: Locating Contemporary Canadian Artists, at the Aga Khan Museum for the rest of the year. Not everybody knows of or has been to this Toronto gem. One of the most refreshing and stunning venues, full of culture and history. As a frequent traveller, it continually surprises me how incredibly diverse Toronto and Canada is. So much beauty found in our own backyard.