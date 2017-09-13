This is how Americans have seen us over the last 100 years

The Faraway Nearby, an exhibition of 200 images from the New York Times Photo Archive, explores how the United States has viewed Canada for the past 100 years.

Landscapes, sports heroes, political events, diverse communities and notable Canadians are themes found in the exhibit, part of the Rudolph P. Bratty Family Collection. The Bratty family bought and donated to Ryerson, 25,000 photographs chronicling Canadian news from The New York Times Photo Archive

The Faraway Nearby opens Sept. 13 until Dec. 10. at the Ryerson Image Centre.



William E. Sauro for The New York Times, [Wayne Gretzky with Gordie Howe outside the Plaza Hotel, New York, USA], 1978, gelatin silver print. The Rudolph P. Bratty Family Collection, Ryerson Image Centre

Unknown photographer for the Alexandra Studio. Distributed by the Star Newspaper Service and Times Wide World, [Members of the Toronto Maple Leaf hockey team in the trenches during a military training session], 1939, gelatin silver print. The Rudolph P. Bratty Family Collection, Ryerson Image Centre

Frank Royal for The Associated Press, [Prince Square Dances – Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh square dances at Government House here tonight as the Royal Couple enjoyed themselves at an old fashioned square dance], Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 11, 1951. The Rudolph P. Bratty Family Collection, Ryerson Image Centre

Unknown photographer for The Associated Press, [Princess Elizabeth at Niagara Falls speaking with Ernest Hawkins, mayor of the Ontario community], October 14, 1951, gelatin silver print. The Rudolph P. Bratty Family Collection, Ryerson Image Centre

Unknown photographer, [Canadian Women’s Olympic Speed skating team, Lake Placid, New York], February 1932, gelatin silver print. The Rudolph P. Bratty Family Collection, Ryerson Image Centre

Gar Lunney, [Corporal W.W. MacLeod of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police gives directions to tourists in Waterton Lakes National Park, Alberta], ca. 1958, gelatin silver print. The Rudolph P. Bratty Family Collection, Ryerson Image Centre

United Press International Photo, [Members of Canadian Parliament sing “O Canada” while displaying newly-approved flag design, Ottawa, Ontario], December 15, 1964, gelatin silver print. The Rudolph P. Bratty Family Collection, Ryerson Image Centre

Unknown photographers for United Press International and The Associated Press [Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, who has shed his image of being a swinger for a more statesmanlike pose], June 9, 1971, gelatin silver print. The Rudolph P. Bratty Family Collection, Ryerson Image Centre

Federal Newsphotos of Canada, [Peace protesters at Easter Parade, Toronto, Ontario], March 29, 1959, gelatin silver print. The Rudolph P. Bratty Family Collection, Ryerson Image Centre