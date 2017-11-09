 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Actor Ed Westwick under investigation for sexual assault report

Actor Ed Westwick under investigation for sexual assault report

Ed Westwick arrives at the BAFTA Awards Season Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Jan. 9, 2016.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES
The Associated Press

Police in Los Angeles say they are investigating a sexual assault report filed against former Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick days after an actress accused him of raping her.

LAPD spokesman Off. Michael Lopez tells The Associated Press that the report was filed Tuesday and the British actor is listed as a suspect.

In a Facebook post on Monday, actress Kristina Cohen said that Westwick sexually assaulted her three years ago. The Hollywood Reporter says it has obtained a copy of the police report and verified it was filed by Cohen.

Story continues below advertisement

Westwick said in a social media post Tuesday that he doesn't know Cohen and added: "I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape." Westwick's representatives didn't immediately return a request for further comment Wednesday.

Clinton lauds women's courage in wake of Weinstein allegations (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.