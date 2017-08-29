Game of Thrones director Jeremy Podeswa recaps Season 7

Spoiler alert: Do not keep reading if you have not seen the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones, titled The Dragon and the Wolf.

The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale was filled with big moments, as many players in the game came together or reunited in the face of the White Walker threat.

Jeremy Podeswa, who directed both the finale and the season premiere, said that the meeting of many main characters in King's Landing had a gravitas to it that was obvious during filming.

"I felt the summit at the Dragonpit was going to be a big moment," Podeswa told Variety.

"It features all these characters that we know and love, characters who have never met before and characters who haven't seen each other for a long time. It's laden with tension because we don't know if Cersei set a trap for them or not or how badly this all could go. For me, that was a very exciting sequence, to work with all that cast and with all these reunions."

Podeswa also pointed to the reunion scene between Cersei and Tyrion as well as the final scene between Cersei and Jaime as other moments that stuck out during the episode. But one scene that Podeswas said choked him up in particular was the death of Petyr (Littlefinger) Baelish, given the strength of the performance of Aidan Gillen.

"Aidan is such a great actor and it was such a joy to see him do this scene," he said. "You really see another side of Littlefinger that you've never seen before, which is vulnerability. He's a master manipulator, always in control and can play games with the best of them. But here's a situation where the tables are completely turned on him and he has to fight for his life. I think what's surprising is how much you care about his death, and that's all Aidan … In that moment, you can't help but feel for him."

Podeswa also had nothing but praise for Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, who play Arya and Sansa Stark respectively, and their ability to inhabit these characters so well after seven seasons.

"It sounds like a cliché but they're really like fine-tuned instruments," he said. "They don't need very much. Their instincts are incredibly great. But there's always the little play within each scene and they're always willing to try things and make things better."

Then in the final scene of the finale, we see Tormund and Beric watching over the edge of the wall as the Night's King appears with his resurrected dragon. As the Wall comes down, it remains unclear whether or not Tormund or Beric survived.

"I think they were certainly in a very perilous situation when we last saw them so it doesn't look good, but we don't actually see them die so anything can happen," Podeswa teased.