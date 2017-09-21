 Skip to main content

Jimmy Kimmel slams Republican health care bill, calls Fox host a 'creep'

In this Jan. 3, 2017 image released by ABC, host Jimmy Kimmel appears during ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ in Los Angeles.

Randy Holmes/AP

LOS ANGELES
The Associated Press

Jimmy Kimmel used his late-night platform to continue his assault on the GOP health care bill, firing back at critics including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade.

The ABC star on Wednesday was following up on his monologue from Tuesday, when he said the bill the senator is co-sponsoring failed the "Jimmy Kimmel test," a phrase Cassidy coined in May after Kimmel announced his newborn son underwent heart surgery for a birth defect.

The Louisiana Republican said Wednesday morning that Kimmel "does not understand" the bill. Kimmel mocked Cassidy's claim and called his proposal "the worst health care bill yet."

After Kilmeade labeled Kimmel as a "Hollywood elite" pushing politics, Kimmel called Kilmeade "a phoney little creep" who Kimmel says previously asked him to write a blurb for his book.

