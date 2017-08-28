John Doyle: Angry about Art Briles? There’s no public morality in pro sports

The engine that drives all professional sports is TV money. The broadcasters want the games and then the teams, owners‎ and leagues sell to the highest bidder.

The vast amounts of money involved and the blinkered view of fans makes sports coverage on TV an ethics-free zone and a place where morals are missing in the action. Money matters. Winning matters. Nothing else matters.

The alleged "fight of the century," a pay-TV event in Las Vegas, was barely fading from the headlines when it was announced that the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL had hired one of the most toxic figures in the U.S. sports world. At the same time, simmering public outrage over the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick is going nowhere.

To refer to Art Briles, the man hired by the Ticats, as "disgraced" would be an understatement. He was the football coach at Baylor University, running an immensely successful program for the small school. Two years ago, more than a dozen women filed lawsuits alleging the school covered up or ignored their rape claims against football players. Then an investigation, conducted by a Philadelphia law firm, found the football program – the team managed by Briles – had operated as if it were "above the rules."

Further, the investigation claimed staff overseen by Briles had "improper contact" with victims and witnesses, which could be interpreted as having interfered with investigations into sexual assaults by players. Briles denied culpability but was fired along with several other Baylor administrators.

A recent book, Violated, by two ESPN reporters, Paula Lavigne and Mark Schlabach, casts new light on the situation. (Yes, the Baylor scandal merited a book by two ESPN reporters.) It details how Briles quietly intervened to stop accusations against his players being made public and it suggests that, at times, he deliberately shielded himself from knowledge about the appalling activity of players. A USA Today article about the book had the headline, "Book on Baylor scandal, 'Violated,' a clear reminder why Art Briles should not coach again."

Yet, here he is working in the Canadian Football League. Sports and TV sports coverage has no room for ethical dilemmas. All is perception, thanks to TV money, and the gulf between perception and truth is enormous. By the way, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats play the Toronto Argonauts this coming Monday. It's on TSN, which essentially funds the CFL these days. To protest, who will be boycotted – the Tiger-Cats or TSN? Well, fans will support the Hamilton team no matter what and TSN's CFL coverage is not really in the business of discussing the morality of a team hiring a figure already fired after accusations he'd enabled a rape culture at a university football program. Nobody will boycott the team or TSN.

Meanwhile, in the NFL, a player who did not rape anyone or enable a rape culture is, essentially, being boycotted by the NFL owners. Colin Kaepernick, with the San Francisco 49ers last year, famously started a protest against racial injustice and police brutality in the U.S. by kneeling during the national anthem. That got him attention, admiration, some abuse and the bestselling NFL shirt of the year. It didn't get him a new job in the NFL. According to NFL spin – which is a mighty spin – he's not very good and his presence on a team might be a "distraction." The use of the word "distraction" is fascinating. It's an admission that nothing should distract from the spectacle of an NFL game. Nothing.

And nothing must stop the NFL from owning TV viewership on American network TV. It's a behemoth. The start of the NFL season is still a couple of weeks away but broadcast of Sunday's preseason game (the Minnesota Vikings winning against the 49ers) made NBC the victor in Sunday's ratings battle. There was even a 12-per-cent increase in the ratings over a preseason game last year at this time. The NFL accrues about $13-billion (U.S.) a year, mostly from TV rights. With that kind of of money, morality goes missing and a player's stand against injustice, being moral, is the true distraction.

Sports on TV is itself the great distraction of our time. It's where people lose themselves, ignoring day-to-day issues in personal or public life. It doesn't matter that Floyd Mayweather pleaded guilty to domestic violence and harassment and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. It doesn't matter that Colin Kaepernick is shunned for taking a stand against injustice. And it doesn't matter that a key figure in a series of university rape cases is now working in the Canadian Football League, as an authority figure guiding young men.

There is no public morality in professional sports. And bringing private concerns into sports is a waste of time, especially in this era that celebrates ignorance and demagoguery. Sports has always celebrated ignorance and demagoguery. Winning matters. Money matters, and the money comes mainly from TV.