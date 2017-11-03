Kevin Spacey seeks treatment as more allegations of sexual misconduct emerge

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is seeking unspecified treatment, according to his representatives, following allegations of sexual misconduct that have forced a halt in production of his Netflix show House of Cards and prompted a social media backlash.

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment," his representatives said in a statement late on Wednesday. No details on the nature of the treatment were provided to an email from Reuters seeking further comment.

On Thursday, CNN published a report in which eight current and former employees of House of Cards, who were not identified, alleged sexual misconduct against Spacey.

House of Cards production company Media Rights Capital said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Thursday that it was "deeply troubled to learn about these new allegations."

The company said in the statement that it had handled one incident in 2012 in which a crew member it did not identify had "shared a complaint about a specific remark and gesture made by Kevin Spacey" and that immediate action had been taken and the issue was resolved.

It said Spacey had "willingly participated in a training process" and that it was not aware of any complaints since then involving the actor.

Netflix said in an emailed statement that it was aware of the 2012 incident involving Spacey and "is not aware of any other incidents involving Kevin Spacey on-set."

Netflix said earlier this week that it was "deeply troubled" by Rapp's allegation and suspended production of the upcoming sixth and final season of House of Cards, in which Spacey plays U.S. president Frank Underwood.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm any of the accusations.

Media Rights Capital said that it had installed an anonymous complaint hotline, crisis counselors and sexual harassment legal advisors for the House of Cards crew this week, and would "continue to thoroughly investigate all current claims and any new claims that are formally brought to our attention."

Spacey over the weekend apologized to actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of trying to seduce him in 1986 when Rapp was 14.

As part of his apology, Spacey announced he was gay but angered many in the LGBT community and beyond who saw his announcement as an effort to divert attention from the accusation by Rapp.

Rapp has said on his Twitter feed that he would have no further comment.

Spacey's announcement follows harassment allegations against him this week by Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who worked in the London theater where Spacey was artistic director from 2004-2015, and U.S. filmmaker Tony Montana.