Peter Mansbridge, Margaret Atwood to be honoured at 2018 Canadian Screen Awards

Peter Mansbridge poses for a photo at CBC's Toronto studios in 2013. Mansbridge will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at next year’s Canadian Screen Awards.

Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Brad Wheeler

Peter Mansbridge, who stepped down as the long-time anchor of CBC's The National on Canada Day, will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at next year's Canadian Screen Awards. Mansbridge was one of nine special award recipients announced this week by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. Author Margaret Atwood and veteran media executive Jay Switzer both received Academy Board of Directors' Tribute awards for their commitment to the growth of the Canadian media industry.

The award show will be broadcast live on CBC from the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, on March 11, 2018. Other honourees include actor-director Clark Johnson; former TVO programmer Pat Ellingson; broadcast journalist Karyn Pugliese; the late television writer Denis McGrath; CBC's Rick Mercer Report; and the Bell Let's Talk national mental-health campaign.

