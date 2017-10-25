Canadian K. Trevor Wilson is one sorry stand-up comedian

He's been everywhere, man. The new album from the Canadian stand-up comedian K. Trevor Wilson is Sorry! (A Canadian Album), a collection of bits that reveal the road life of a funny travelling man. In his folksy, husky-voiced way, Edwards (who portrays Squirrely Dan on CraveTV's Letterkenny) informs us that Winnipeg is the stabbing-murder capital of the country and that it's further away from the sun than Mars.

Vancouver gets a hit, as does Quebec, and East Coast winters are not praised. Wetaskiwin, Alta., is made up of farms, car dealerships and a Boston Pizza franchise.

The one thing that unites Canadians is their collective hate for Toronto, Wilson's hometown. He apologizes for the city, which is about the most Canadian thing he could do. With his relaxed manner, burly build and flair for Canadiana, Wilson connects the dots between the late Stuart McLean and John Candy's Uncle Buck. He's been places. He appears to be going places, too.