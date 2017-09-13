Dancer-choreographer Michael Caldwell set to unveil full-length debut

"I want the audience to reflect on the complexities of the human experience, and think about the relationships in their lives," the dancer-choreographer Michael Caldwell says. "The world is shifting so fast and we are living through very turbulent times."

What was it that Winston Churchill said? "If you're going through hell, keep going." And Little Feat's Lowell George sang, "Feets don't fail me now." Caldwell might well agree with them both. For the season launch of the new Citadel + Compagnie dance company (formerly Coleman Lemieux & Compagnie), he unveils his first full-length work, Factory.

The piece involves five dancers in a post-traumatic world full of chaos and deception – the kind of state of affairs that seems contemporary today.

Story continues below advertisement

Caldwell has worked previously with top Canadian dance makers such as Peggy Baker, Emmanuel Jouthe and James Kudelka. Asked about his choreographic inspirations, Caldwell cites the works and approach of the great Pina Bausch. "I always sharply consider composition and image in my choreography," he says.

Factory runs Sept. 20 to 23, 8 p.m. $20 to $25. The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance, 304 Parliament St., 416-364-8011 or eventbrite.ca.