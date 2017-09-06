What comedians Kathleen Madigan and Lewis Black are watching and reading

As they make their way across Canada together on their shared 49th Parallel Tour, the comedians Kathleen Madigan and Lewis Black are distinguishable on the tour bus by the way they spend their idle hours. Madigan's the one streaming shows on her laptop; Black is the guy with the reading glasses and a book in his hand. Here's what has their eyes glued to screens and pages:

What Kathleen Madigan is watching: "I'm binge watching the crime drama Ozarks on Netflix. Binge availability is bad for addictive personalities. For example, I'm watching the Cold War drama The Americans on Amazon. I haven't slept in two days and I'm only on the third season. And since we seem to be heading toward another one, I'm also watching Ken Burns's 1990 miniseries The Civil War, reviewing tactics and operational ideas just in case."

What Lewis Black is reading: "Devil's Bargain by Joshua Green, about Donald Trump and Steve Bannon. But literally the day I bought it, Trump fired Bannon, so I guess I know the end. Talk about a spoiler alert. Nancy Isenberg's White Trash is the 400-year untold history of class in America. My people didn't come over from Ireland until the 1890s, so it doesn't really apply to my family, but it's interesting to me that it's been rigged from the get-go. I'm also reading Jonathan Van Meter's The Last Good Time, which is the history of Atlantic City. I'm interested because the city has never made sense to me, yet they keep hiring me and paying me money. I've no idea where it's coming from and don't ask."

The 49th Parallel Tour began in Calgary on Sept. 6 and ends in Hamilton on Sept. 17. The tour stops at Toronto's Massey Hall, Sept. 14. Ticket info at: kathleenmadigan.com and lewisblack.com.