The Globe and Mail nominated for two North American Digital Media Awards

The Globe and Mail has been nominated for two North American Digital Media Awards.

The inaugural awards acknowledge publishers who produce groundbreaking, engaging content while growing their business. The Globe has been nominated for best news website and best data visualization.

To qualify for best news website, theglobeandmail.com had to demonstrate high-quality content, a consistent user experience and show evidence of the publisher's commitment to offering value to readers and advertisers. Innovation in design, multimedia, download speed and simplicity of navigation were taken into consideration when selecting finalists. Also nominated for the award are The New York Times and The Washington Post websites.

The Globe was also nominated for best data visualization for Unfounded, a 20-month-long investigation into how police handle sexual-assault cases in Canada. One of Unfounded's interactive data visualizations allows readers to look up the rate of sexual-assault cases dismissed, when an investigator does not believe an offence occurred, in more than 870 police forces nationally.

To be considered, Unfounded had to display excellence in areas including design, clarity of information, usefulness and visual impact, as well as functionality on mobile devices.

Also nominated for the award are ProPublica and The Washington Post.

ProPublica has been nominated for Boomtown, Flood Town, part of a series about how climate change will increase flood risks in cities such as Houston. The Washington Post was nominated for its coverage of the 2016 presidential election.

The competition, run by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers, was open to all news publishers in North America. Seventy projects were submitted by 32 media companies in Canada and the United States, according to organizers. To qualify, entries must have been published between July, 2016, and June, 2017.

Winners of the awards will be announced during the Digital Media North America 2017 conference on Oct. 19 in New York, and will qualify to compete for the association's World Digital Media Awards.