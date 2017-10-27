Download The Globe's updated Android app

Through a partnership with The Washington Post, The Globe and Mail has been transforming our digital platforms, including desktop and mobile web and our news apps.

We're pleased to announce a new app available now for Android.

Download it via Google Play

Reader feedback and audience insight has been central to this evolution. Over the last year and a half, we gathered feedback from readers in weekly focus groups and online surveys, and through prototype testing.

Based on this audience insight, our apps were designed with three guiding principles in mind:

· To deliver both speed and stability through proven technology

· To provide subscribers with full access to all Globe and Mail articles and sections

· To continue to evolve the digital experience in response to reader feedback

Prelaunch testing shows significant improvements in terms of speed and reliability. In addition, Globe and Mail app users will enjoy:

· Access to all Globe and Mail sections and articles, including subscriber-only features with a digital subscription

· A new home section that features the day's latest news and top stories

· Adjustable font sizes for a more comfortable reading experience

· The ability to save stories for offline reading when you can't access data

· Alerts to help you stay on top of breaking news

· In-app purchases – a digital subscription gives you access to all Globe content, including subscriber-only features, both in app and on globeandmail.com.

If you already have The Globe and Mail app downloaded on your device, please ensure you update it to take advantage of the new features and functionality. If not, try it for free from Google Play.

Talk to us: To send us feedback on the new experience, e-mail us at uxlab@globeandmail.com.

To learn more about how The Globe and Mail is changing, please visit our UX website.

For customer support and to read our FAQs, visit us here.