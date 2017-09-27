One student body, several cultures
Though boarders can come from different countries, schools have strategies on how to integrate them into the school experience.
When nature is the classroom
Sometimes referred to as forest schools, these organizations have embraced the idea that children thrive when they are allowed to explore and learn in a natural environment.
Financial aid a ‘critical pillar’ of many schools
The Canadian Association of Independent Schools is seeing an increasing commitment to providing financial aid.
How private schools are handling math instruction
The methods of teaching math and the support systems available to students can be more specialized at private schools.
How schools aim to head off mental-health woes
In an effort to help combat the rise in mental illness among Canadian youth, several of the country's private and independent schools are devising ways to focus on mental health and wellness in students.
Service learning builds global citizens
Encouraging imaginative and thoughtful community work is a feature that many independent schools regard as an important part of their educational mission.
What parents care about most when it comes to private schools
Principals reflect on what they most often hear as the burning questions.
When choosing, fit the school to your child, not the other way around
Tips to help parents investigate and choose a private school that works.
The Maker Movement in schools has students learning by doing
This approach to learning emphasizes the benefits of tinkering, whether by building prototypes, cooking food or programming multimedia.
What makes a good teacher?
School heads reflect on the key ingredients that are found in great instructors.