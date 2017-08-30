Car stuck in the mud? Call in the Ford F-150

My kid didn't sound too happy on the other end of the phone. For good reason.

"Er, Dad, can you come and help? We're kinda stuck … "

It had taken an hour of pushing, pulling, poking and prying before he and his teenage friends understood their car was totally stuck in the mud on an unassumed rural road. It took an hour before he accepted he'd have to admit they'd all screwed up and Dad would get the last laugh.

One of the golden rules of parenting though – and especially with teenagers – is to not have that last laugh until after your kid is rescued. There can be no, "I told you so," and definitely no "why would you want to drive up that road?" It'll all come out later in the wash, literally.

In fact, I didn't mind at all because it would give me a chance to be a hero for the first time in years. I'd driven Tristan to school that morning in an F-150 with an off-road package and we both knew that if anything looked like it could tow out a car full of 17-year-olds from a bog-hole, it was that Ford. At last, a genuine reason to drive a pickup truck.

The F-150 tester came in "Lariat" trim, which means it had all kinds of fancy driver-assistance technology that added $4,900 to its $57,000 base price. Actually, it had lots of options that bumped the list price right up past $76,000, which is a lot of money for any vehicle, let alone a truck. Fancy wheels, adaptive cruise control, even a twin-panel moonroof – few of them help with getting down to business.

It was the trailer tow package ($950) and off-road skid plates ($750) that I thought of when I pulled onto the Wesleyville road half-an-hour later. The road was open to the public but it had barely more than a pair of tracks for a tractor to reach a couple of fields. The truck bounced and splashed south for a kilometre before my kid appeared over the next rise, and just beyond, a Mazda3 was sunk in the middle of the trail. Three friends – our neighbour's boy and two unknown girls – hovered nearby. They looked relieved to see the huge pickup truck loom into sight.

Little wonder. The Mazda3 was up to both axles in the mud, turtled in its centre on the path. "We tried digging it out with some sticks," said Tristan, and showed me the small, broken branch he was carrying. "It didn't work."

There was no way this little Mazda was driving its way out, forward or backward. I put on my Dad overalls and started grovelling in the mud, looking for anything solid beneath it to hook onto a tow-strap. The teenagers stood well back. They seemed very clean and rested for an hour's-worth of digging and heaving.

Like any respectable pickup truck, the F-150 has a couple of tow-hooks up by the front bumper; like most cheap cars, the Mazda had nothing. I looped the rope somewhere around the rear frame, pulled it snug, climbed into the truck and gave it all a yank. All four huge truck wheels bit into the mud and the Mazda3 came out of the sticky mess like a Popsicle from its wrapper. For the first time since my son morphed into a teen, I was a hero again.

It's an easy thing to tow with an F-150: the new 3.5-litre V-6 Ecoboost engine (a $750 option) might sound ho-hum for a truck, but it creates 470 lbs.-ft. of torque and that's more than enough to ungum a Mazda. It's 50 lbs.-ft. beefier than last year's six-speed model. I pulled the car out in reverse gear; if I'd used a low ratio of the 10 forward gears, you could literally load it with an elephant and there'd be no worries. Maximum towing capacity with a Class IV hitch is an enormous 12,200 lbs, and the 2018 model adds 1,000 lbs to even that.

I unhooked the strap and the teens all climbed back into the car, but its low suspension would be no match for the bumpy track. Heaven knows what damage they'd already caused. The car belonged to one of the girls and they said they'd been on a Scooby-Doo quest to find a haunted farmhouse, well-known in the area. Best not to know any more. I told the two boys to sit in the open bed while the girls drove the lighter car back to the asphalt.

That was a fun drive out to the road. I hit a few puddles pretty hard and the boys ended up almost as wet and muddy as myself. It's good to have the last laugh.