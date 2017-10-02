I couldn’t get mad when my car was broken into – I was an accessory

I woke up to find my car had been broken into. The parking stubs strewn around the front seats were the first sign something was awry. Then there was the smell – a whiff of vinegary body odour – as if someone had been working fast and nervously.

I looked to see if a window had been smashed and saw that the doors were unlocked. I'd forgotten to secure it the night before. This one was on me. I was an accessory by way of stupidity.

People break into cars for many reasons, most of them commercial. They steal them to resell in other countries or provinces, use when committing other crimes, go for a spin and loot the interiors. According to a survey conducted by the Insurance Bureau of Canada, the most stolen vehicle in 2016 was the Ford F-350 SD four-wheel-drive pickup (2003-2007 model years). Perhaps its slogan should be, "Have you stolen a Ford lately?"

It was clear that the thief or thieves who broke into my Grand Caravan had been looking for a quick grab-and-dash. I spent 15 minutes cleaning up the mess and seeing what was missing. This had not been the work of criminal mastermind. They'd trashed the contents of the glove compartment and rifled through a box of old memos. Their take was an iPhone charger that didn't work, a Bluetooth system (value: $10) that allowed you to play music on the car speakers – but they neglected to take its connector, rendering it worthless – a water bottle (value: no value) and an old recycling bag that they must have used to carry their precious loot away. The thief did not steal a bag of children's books I was going to give to charity.

The most upsetting part was how un-upset I was. I didn't call police or send in a report. What were they going to do? Tell me, "Yeah, maybe don't leave your car unlocked."

Later, as I drove in to work, I was overcome by a series of questions:

How bad was my car that I didn’t care if someone broke into it?

How bad was my car that the person who broke into it did not feel it was worth stealing? Not even for a joyride?

Rather than using Kijiji or 1-800-Got-Junk, should I leave stuff I don’t want in my unlocked car overnight?

How squalid was my car’s interior that the thief did not feel there was a point in vandalizing it?

Should I attempt to find the perpetrator by combing my neighbourhood looking for a thirsty person with an aversion to children’s literature carrying an empty recycling bag while cursing about a Bluetooth device that doesn’t work?

My previous smash-and-grab incident involved actual smashing. The perp broke the passenger seat window on my old Camry that had been parked in our garage. There was shattered glass everywhere. Again, they got virtually nothing; a few dollars in change. That time I reported it, but not because I thought they'd ever catch who was responsible. There might have been a rash of break-ins going on and the police could log my break-in to track it with the others.

If there's a lesson to be gleaned by my brush with a criminal mini-mind, it's this: When you leave cheese on the counter, you're going to get mice. When you forget to lock your car overnight, you're going to get robbed. There's no point getting mad because you're never going to get even.

Don't forget to check your locks.

