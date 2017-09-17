My Kia Sorento makes awful noises when riding over bumps. What can I do?

Whenever I drive over a bump in the road or even a crack repaired with road tar, it feels and sounds like the wheels are going to come through the floor panel. The Kia dealer's mechanic tested the car and told me all the Sorentos have the same issue. The problem started up about eight months ago. All was fine up until then. What can I do? – Warren

My research left me with too many variables, so I reached out to Larry Morrison, fixed operations manager at 401 Dixie Kia in Mississauga. He guided me to a Kia Technical Service Bulletin (TSB) that I believe will you solve your problem.

TSB #CHA01201402 deals with noises over bumps that have been traced back to a slight inference between the front strut insulator and the upper strut bearing.

There are two repair solutions.

If the strut itself is not noisy and has no fluid leakage, then just the upper spring pad and front bearing mounts beed to be replaced with updated pieces. Should the actual strut be leaking fluid or there is concern that the strut may be the cause of the noise, then Kia will replace the complete unit.

Warranty coverage on these items is limited to 100,000 kilometers or five years.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing "Lou's Garage" in the subject area.

