What’s the cheapest way to replace my car’s bushing?

I have been told that the driver's side bushing needs replacement on my 2011 Toyota Venza. The part is called a "knuckle" but it's $500 and you need to buy the whole part, as they don't replace the bushing. Is there somewhere that does take the current piece off and replace the bushing? – James

The information you are working with is flawed, as the knuckle on your vehicle does not have a bushing contained within it.

The knuckle is the focal point of the front suspension with the steering tie rod, strut and ball joints attaching to it.

What you are looking for is a common-to-fail bushing located within the front lower control arm.

The inner mounting point of the control arm is connected to the chassis at two points through these bushings. The outer end connects to the knuckle via the ball joint.

The suspension is designed to keep the tires in positive contact with the road surface and must travel up and down, absorbing road irregularities.

These bushings facilitate this motion.

The simplest of bushings are made of rubber, and as with all components made of rubber they will deteriorate with age.

Unfortunately, Toyota has not made these bushings available separately and the complete control arm must be purchased.

After-market control arms are available that will make the repair cost a little easier to absorb, but I'm not aware of any convenient source for this bushing.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga.

Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing "Lou' s Garage" in the subject area.

