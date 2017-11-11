Buy parts for you car without leaving your home

Car parts

Statistics out of the United States say the average age of a vehicle on the streets is 11 1/2 years old and more than 14 million cars on the road are older than 25. While owners of the older cars look for ways to maintain them, new car owners are looking to invest in the appearance. That means there are a lot of people looking for parts. And many don't even leave the house to do it. Yep, ding-dong, it's Amazon at the door.

In 2016, Amazon launched a research site that allows shoppers to punch in the make and model to find aftermarket parts specific to their automobile. Use the "shop by department" tab, click on "automotive" and a banner asks you to enter your data. With more filters, you can instantly be ordering the correct wiper blades or headlight bulbs.

Last year, Amazon.com's automotive sales totalled $2.4-billion (U.S.). To date in 2017, Amazon.com has sold more than $1.4-billion in the automotive department with $185-million in truck accessories, $165-million in parts under the hood and $150-million in tools. Most popular are bed liners, wiper motors, brakes and battery boosters.

